Christmas bonus for Leinster as Andrew Porter commits to province

Leinster's Andrew Porter comes up against Will Stuart of Bath Rugby in a recent Champions Cup clash. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 24 Dec, 2021 - 10:19
Joel Slattery

Andrew Porter has signed an IRFU contract which will see him play his rugby in Ireland until at least July 2025, it has been announced.

The deal will also secure the front-row forward's future with Leinster, a side with whom he has won a Champions Cup and four league titles.

He has represented the province 82 times since his 2016 debut.

Porter made his Ireland debut against the USA the following year and has gone on to win 40 caps since for his country. He featured in four of Ireland’s five games in the 2018 Championship grand slam season and played in all five of Ireland’s games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He was initially selected to tour with the British and Irish Lions in 2021 but was subsequently ruled out with injury.

"It is a really exciting time for Irish Rugby with both Ireland and Leinster in a good place and with ambition to get better," Porter said. "It was fantastic to have crowds back in the stadiums over the past couple of months and it makes a huge difference to the players on the field. Hopefully we will be back to full stadia in the months ahead."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director praised the players dedication, pointing out his move from loose-head to the tight-head in the scrum.

"He has proven his credentials on the tight-head side and took a big step during November to show that he can be a force at international level on the loose-head side. It will be exciting to see how his career progresses over the coming seasons," Nucifora added.

