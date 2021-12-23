Boost for Ulster as exciting scrum-half Nathan Doak signs first senior contract

Exciting scrum-half prospect Nathan Doak has signed his first senior contract with Ulster with Stuart McCloskey and Ethan McIlroy the latest to also commit their long-term futures to the club.

Doak had signed a development contract for the 2021/22 season but made an outstanding start to his career scoring 48 points in nine appearances this season, taking full advantage of an injury to John Cooney to impress the coaching staff.

Billy Burns, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy also signed contract extensions on Wednesday in what’s been a busy few days at the club.

Head coach Dan McFarland is delighted to see the experienced McCloskey, now 29, extend his stay along with McIlroy and Doak – who has signed a four-year deal which will keep him with the northern province until at least the summer of 2026.

“To have three Ulster-born players sign long-term for the upcoming seasons is testament to their commitment to the province they developed their game in,” said McFarland.

“With Stuart having established himself as a strong defender, ball-carrier and play-maker, while Nathan and Ethan are two exciting young prospects who have already proven themselves at a senior level.

“It’s clear that all three will play an important role in our ambitions as a club in the upcoming seasons.”

Ulster’s marquee signing Duane Vermeulen arrived in Belfast with a big reputation and although he’s now 35, fans are hoping the South African World Cup winner can be the missing piece of the jigsaw and help them end a 15-year wait for a trophy.

He told BBC Sport NI’s Ulster Rugby Show that he is not afraid of that expectation.

“I don't play this game to compete, I play to win. Everyone wants to walk off the field a winner and lift trophies - that's what it's all about.

“If I can contribute to something like that I'd be happy. By doing that you get younger guys looking up to you and learning from you. You don't even have to say anything, people see the difference quickly.

“You have to have guys working towards that same goal and keep on setting goals along the way, consistently growing as a team.

“From what I have seen in my short time as part of the squad it seems the guys have that so now it's just fine tuning.

“In South Africa we love the maul. It's really part of the things we do and it's something I hope I can contribute to this squad and hopefully we can change one or two things and score a lot of maul tries.”