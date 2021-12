Conor Murray inks new Munster deal

Conor Murray has inked a new deal that keeps him at Munster until July 2024.

Rugby chiefs announced this morning that the scrum-half has signed an IRFU contract extension which will see him continue his career at his home province.

Murray is one of Ireland's most decorated players, winning three Six Nations championship titles(2014, 2015, 2018) in his 92 cap career.

Murray made his international debut against France in August 2011 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game and has since gone on to represent his country at three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019).

He has toured with the British and Irish Lions on three occasions and during the summer was made tour captain in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones. He has played in eight Test matches for the Lions across the three tours (2013, 2017, 2021).

The Limerick man made his Munster debut against Connacht in 2010 and has represented the province on 153 occasions scoring 170 points, winning a Celtic Cup title in 2011.

Murray, commented "I’m delighted and grateful to be able to continue living this dream of playing here in Ireland. With my home province Munster and the national squad, I truly believe there’s huge potential of success and that there will be many more big days ahead."

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions. He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through."