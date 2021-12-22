Kevin Potts appointed IRFU CEO 

The IRFU have settled on an internal promotion to succeed outgoing chief executive Philip Browne, announcing the appointment of Kevin Potts as the new CEO on Wednesday.

Irish Rugby's governing body said it had conducted an extensive, international recruitment process through a leading executive search company before settling on their current Chief Operating Officer, a former Leinster and Ireland A player who joined the Union in 2005.

Potts, a Chartered Accountant who has occupied senior management roles since 1993, will assume the CEO role when Browne retires on New Year's Eve.

The incoming Chief Executive paid tribute to Browne and acknowledged the issues he will inherit when he assumes his new role, not least the ongoing reviews into the women’s game and the national team's failure to qualify for next year's World Cup in New Zealand.

"This is a huge honour for me," Potts said in an IRFU statement.

"Rugby brings people together, on and off the field; and is a topic of conversation the length and breadth of the country, because people are passionate about it.

"Clearly the immediate challenges will be around the 6 Nations Championships in these times of ongoing Covid uncertainty, the completion of the critically important reviews into our women’s game, and the continued support of our provinces and clubs in an ever-changing environment.

"Rugby has always played a central role in my life, both as a player and administrator, therefore, player welfare and the development of the game will be central to my decision making.

"I want to thank, and acknowledge the leadership of, Philip Browne over almost three decades at the fore of Irish Rugby. Philip is one of the most respected CEOs in Ireland and across world rugby and it is an honour to succeed him."

IRFU President Des Kavanagh congratulated Potts on his appointment and recognised his qualities for the role.

IRFU President, in welcoming the appointment, said:

"Kevin has come through a particularly rigorous recruitment process to achieve this appointment as Chief Executive," Kavanagh said.

"Throughout the process he has displayed, in abundance, all the attributes required to lead the IRFU in an ever-evolving environment, reflecting the significant commercial and societal changes facing the game.

"Kevin has been a very strong Chief Operating Officer for the IRFU and been a central figure in many of the Union’s key projects over the past number of years, including most recently, oversight of the IRFU’s successful negotiations with CVC as part of the Pro14 (URC) and 6 Nations transactions, in addition to the extensive remit he oversees across the organisation."