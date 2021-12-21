Jack O’Donoghue: 'I felt like a teenager again, sitting in Thomond Park watching a miracle match'

Jack O’Donoghue felt like a teenager again as he watched from afar the Munster rookies rise to the occasion and beat Wasps and, such was the inspiration, the back-rower believes that performance can drive the province to great things.

O’Donoghue was one of 12 senior Munster players handed their first appearances since October when the Heineken Champions Cup returned to Thomond Park for the round-two pool clash with Castres and it was his first European try that made the difference as his team dug in for a hard-fought 19-13 victory to follow the previous week’s 35-14 win at Wasps.

If the performance on Saturday night in Limerick did not emulate the emotional highs of the previous week as O’Donoghue and at least 30 team-mates were forced to sit out the trip following their return to quarantine from South Africa, the Waterford man was nevertheless incentivised by the previous Sunday’s performance.

“It was unbelievable,” O’Donoghue said of the Wasps victory. “The excitement that I had sitting at home watching that game, it was like I was a teenager again, sitting in Thomond Park watching one of these miracle matches.

“The joy I had for those young lads making their debuts, I’ve seen the work that they put in, the extras they’re doing after training and to be able to see them get their opportunity and perform so well, it was really satisfying and really enjoyable to watch, I think we all agree.”

With astonishingly assured debut performances in Coventry from the likes of full-back Patrick Campbell and fellow 19-year-old Daniel Okeke, whom O’Donoghue replaced at No.8 the following week, not to mention academy hooker Scott Buckley, the man of the match in the Wasps game, there has been an extra layer of competition added within the squad and the back-row star believes that can only be beneficial to Munster heading into this Sunday’s United Rugby Championship derby with Leinster and the trip to Connacht that follows on New Year’s Day.

“Yeah, absolutely. That’s always the case and I think that’s what makes a strong squad. When you have 50 lads competing for places and when someone steps away, that someone steps into their shoes or into their position and there’s no drop-off in intensity or physicality or in standards.

“And that’s what is going to drive this group forward leading into the New Year.”

So too the experience of the last few weeks as the squad was separated into three groups due to the Covid outbreak, leaving some players quarantined in Cape Town, another set self-isolating in Ireland, and the rest preparing for what looked like an uphill struggle against Wasps.

“I think it’s been an incredible two weeks for the organisation, to the see the lads from the AIL, the uncontracted lads; to see Pat Campbell who’s just come into his first year in the academy to keep his starting position in the XV (against Castres), it’s a massive positive for us.

“It puts us in a really good place going forward and not just this season but next season and so on.”

O’Donoghue was also grateful for his first start since October 23 on Saturday and the excitement of playing again.

“It was tough the first 20 minutes or so but once you get into the flow of the game certainly it makes it a lot easier when you get your second wind. I was delighted, I think I got 70 minutes under my belt and that will stand to me leading into the next few games in this block.”

He added: “I think we had a really positive first block. Yes, there’s been a big lapse of time but for me personally, I think that gave my body plenty of time to recover and I’m uber-excited to hit the ground running again.

“It feels like maybe we did have a mini pre-season there for the last few weeks but I think there’s massive excitement now and hunger for game time.”

There may have been plenty of errors from Munster against a dogged Castres side but O’Donoghue believes it was a necessary examination of a group of players needing to shake off some rust ahead of a potentially season-defining run of games in both the URC and Europe.

Castres, he said, “brought massive physicality”. “We knew they were a big French team up front, you know, you saw a scrum, maul battle. It was quite draining on us physically.

“Yeah, they brought us into a dogfight but for us to be able to weather that wave and still come away with a win is a massive positive.

“We’ll take away some learnings and some maybe execution errors but that can all be tidied up during the week and I think it was a good test for us physically leading into Leinster next week.”