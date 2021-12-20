Munster set for South African return in March

Munster will have to return to South Africa in March to complete the fixtures postponed on their ill-fated United Rugby Championship trip to the country last month.

A number of players and staff members from that tour are only set to emerge from self-isolation today having tested positive for Covid-19 while trying to depart Cape Town following the postponement of games against the Bulls and Lions prompted by the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

URC on Monday announced a rescheduled calendar for the competition with the postponed round six and seven fixtures that were due to take place in South Africa at the end of November and early December now be moved to March 11/12 and March 18/19, the same weekends that Ireland will conclude their 2022 Six Nations campaign against England at Twickenham and then at home to Scotland in Dublin.

Munster will return to Pretoria to play the Bulls on the first of those weekends before transferring to Johannesburg to face the Lions with specific dates and kick-off times to be confirmed.

Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre Parma, the other European teams caught up in the original Covid-hit trip, will also have to fulfil their South African fixtures on those dates.

In a bid to avoid further rescheduling, URC has also moved the R10 fixtures involving South African teams due to take place in Ireland and Italy to the final weekend of February.

A number of South African derbies have also been adjusted to accommodate the revised schedule and competition organisers said: “The URC is fully committed to playing all games as scheduled but will ensure that the welfare of teams and players comes first.

“The league is greatly encouraged by the decision of the UK government to ease travel restrictions with respect to South Africa and will continue to comply with directions set out by the health authorities and government departments in our various jurisdictions.

“The URC Medical Advisory Group will continue to provide regular guidance and updates to our Clubs regarding best practice and health and safety measures in relation to Covid-19 protocols.”