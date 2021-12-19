Declan Kidney linked with a shock return to Munster

The English media outlet which broke the story about Johann van Graan leaving Munster to take over at Bath is now reporting that Declan Kidney is being sounded out about a shock return to his native province.

The Rugby Paper, which disclosed at the beginning of this month that Bath had prised van Graan away from Munster, reports that Kidney’s good work with London Irish has pushed him into a frontline position with his native province.

Sources suggest that Kidney may be in the frame for a Director of Rugby role rather than as a direct replacement for van Graan.

The weekly newspaper, which broke the story about Bath’s approach to van Graan in an inside column on December 5, splashed the possible return of Kidney to Munster on its front page this morning, but there is no reaction from either club.

Kidney, who guided Munster to both of their Heineken Cup successes before being appointed Irish coach and winning a Grand Slam, has been a big success with London Irish since he took charge over three years ago.

He guided them to promotion to the Premiership at the first attempt and this season they are the top try scorers in the Premiership with 40 touchdowns.

The Exiles are currently seventh in the Premiership with three wins and three draws from their ten games, while their expansive style of play is illustrated by wingers Kyle Rowe and Ollie Haskell Collins scoring five tries each so far this season.

London Irish are in the European Challenge Cup this season but after opening their campaign with a 33-17 win away to Pau, their match against Brive this weekend at the home venue they shared with Brentford FC was postponed.

Kidney, who was 62 in October, is now preparing his side for a trip to Coventry on St Stephen’s Day when they will take on Wasps.