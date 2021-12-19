Tigers roar back but Jack Carty snatches bonus point for Connacht

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers 29 Connacht 23

Connacht’s poor record in England continued at Welford Road when they failed to build on a good opening half and were blown away when Leicester Tigers made a string of changes in the third quarter.

But Jack Carty rescued a losing bonus point with the clock in the red when he landed a drop goal in the final move. He scored from in front of the posts after kicking a penalty to the right corner and Connacht did enough to set up the drop goal opportunity for the captain and he made no mistake.

It was no more than Connacht deserved after a battling performance which keeps their hopes alive of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time.

Connacht, with 55% possession, deservedly led 17-12 at the interval, with Carty pouncing before the break when a Leicester move broke in midfield and he sprinted through from outside halfway to score under the posts.

He got Connacht off the mark with a penalty after five minutes, before Leicester got in for the opening try when hooker Nic Dolly scored in the left corner after a lineout penalty.

They struck again after 23 minutes with a try from deep with Aussie full-back Bryce Hegarty eventually finishing after the Connacht defence was stretched.

But Connacht didn’t panic and hit four minutes later when Bundee Aki released John Porch through the middle for a converted try and as Tigers pressed before the break, Connacht’s blitz defence was rewarded with a turnover and skipper Carty made it count.

He extended the lead after 48 minutes with his fourth successful kick as they again took the game to Leicester.

That prompted Leicester to change their entire front row, switched Bryce Hegarty from full-back to out-half, with England full-back Freddie Steward to No.15 and it wasn’t long before the switches made an impact.

HELD UP: Connacht's Bundee Aki tackled by Julian Montoya and Calum Green.

Dan Cole’s introduction at loosehead led to a yellow card for Connacht tighthead Finlay Bealham after a couple of scrum penalties in the visitors’ 22 and from another reset, Leicester got in with Steward scoring and Hegarty adding the conversion.

And they pushed on from there and secured 14 points with the extra man. Another scrum in the red zone provided the platform, with Aki being drafted in to make up the numbers in the set-piece and Leicester went wide with Tongan Hosea Saumaki coming in off his left wing to slice through and score. Hegarty converted to make 26-20.

They extended that to nine points nine minutes from time when another scrum penalty saw Hegarty land a penalty from distance to leave Connacht in a battle to chase a losing bonus point.

But Andy Friend’s men and Carty’s boot did enough to salvage that on a day when they fell to their 26th defeat in 29 visits to England in the professional era.

Scorers for Leicester Tigers. Tries: N Dolly, B Hegarty, F Steward, H Saumaki. Cons: F Burns, Hegarty (2). Pen: Hegarty.

Connacht: Tries: J Porch, J Carty. Cons: Carty (2). Pens: Carty (2). Drop goal: Carty.

LEICESTER TIGERS: B Hegarty; F Steward, M Scott, D Kelly, H Saumaki; F Burns (G Porter 51), B Youngs (J van Poorvliet 65); N Leatigaga (J Whitcombe 50), N Dolly (J Montoya 50), J Heyes (D Cole 50); H Wells, E Snyman (C Green 56); G Martin (O Chessum 59), T Reffell (M van Staden 63), J Wiese.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran (C Fitzgerald 66); J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wootton (D Kilgallen 75); J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 67); M Burke (T Tuimauga 66), D Heffernan (S Delahunt 55), F Bealham (J Aungier 66, Bealham 70-75); U Dillane, N Murray (L Fifita 66); C Prendergast (A Papali’i 66), C Oliver, J Butler (J Aungier 56-66).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).