French reaction: Castres leave Limerick with lingering regrets

Castres headed back to southwest France after Saturday’s defeat quietly satisfied with a point on the road - but there were hints from the coaches and in the French press of regret that a side heavily laced with young players didn’t do better against a misfiring Munster.

Backs coach David Darricarrere told reporters: “We took a point tonight, which satisfies us: we played a big match in a very particular context. We were satisfied with the state of mind of the boys - we finished the match 15 against 14 for 15 minutes, and we managed to score...

“We never gave up against one of the best teams in Europe, that proves the depth of the workforce that we have today and the state of mind of the whole group.”

But Darricarrere - backs coach with the France under-20s side in their world championship-winning years in 2018 and 2019 - hinted at frustration at some facets of the match. “We have regrets,” he admitted. “We could have done better, even if we had a lot of young players.

“We could even have done better in some areas, we gave away some free penalties, but overall we are satisfied … knowing that we had many players from the academy set-up, we must underline that.

“It's very interesting for the future. We will now turn our attention to the Top 14 and try to continue to work to perform next weekend against Perpignan.”

There was a certain admiration mixed with disappointment in the French press after the match, too. La Depeche du Midi, which covers the Castres’ patch, said: “This Castres team is surprising. Every time its teamsheet for European matches comes out, few would say that Castres would [definitely] pick up points. Against Harlequins, they made liars of their detractors. Against Munster they did it again.”

L’Equipe and Midi Olympique, too, broadly agreed with La Depeche. “Castres lose with honour at Munster” was the headline over the match report on Rugbyrama Sunday. “The least we can say is that this somewhat reshuffled team did justice to the reputation of Castres,” its report read, concluding that the Tarn side “had to be content with a defensive bonus point, which they deserved in view of their efforts over 80 minutes”.

The Actu Rugby website, meanwhile, pointed to the failings of the home side to dictate the game. “Contrary to their habit, the Munster were not imperial at home, far from it,” it said. “Peter O'Mahony's teammates never really managed to put their game in place against a courageous and united Castres side, who were a little too imprecise in attack to really threaten the Irish.”

L’Equipe went further, suggesting in its report - under a headline ‘Castres narrowly beaten in Munster in the European Cup’ - that Munster may even have been a little fortunate with the result.

“Until the end, Castres held their ground against an opponent of the calibre of Munster, on their own turf and in front of their fans,” it said. “The Irish machine never really got going and had to rely on its kicker, who scored four penalties, and especially on an unfavourable refereeing decision on flanker O'Donoghue's try, analysed at length on video.”