Munster's Van Graan happy to win ugly on this occasion

Johann van Graan toasted his side’s back-to-back wins at the start of Munster’s Covid-hit Heineken Champions Cup campaign and admitted he would have grabbed those two victories when he and his squad were stranded in Cape Town less than three weeks ago.

Munster on Saturday night backed up their improbable heroics of six days earlier at Wasps with a less stellar but equally meaningful 19-13 home win over Castres in Limerick.

In stark contrast to the previous performance in Coventry when a Munster side featuring five starting senior debutants in the absence of more than 30 senior players secured a bonus-point 35-14 victory over English Premiership opposition, head coach van Graan returned to the coaching box and reintroduced a number of more experienced players for an altogether more testing arm wrestle against dogged French opposition.

Jack O’Donoghue’s 58th-minute try converted by Ben Healy ultimately proved the difference between the teams, the No.8 one of several Munster players getting their first game time in more than two months following the November Test window and the postponement of two United Rugby Championship games in South Africa.

Munster’s enforced early departure from Cape Town was delayed by three days after a number of positive Covid cases were confirmed and O’Donoghue and van Graan were among the travelling party forced to watch last week's game from home having just emerged from self-isolation.

All of which put Saturday’s win into context for the head coach.

“I’m very happy with the win and the nine (league table) points,” van Graan said. “I’d say this was an ugly win, certainly not great on the eye but very thankful for the support.

“It’s not the performance we wanted but we spoke in the changing room about lads in isolation, some coming out tomorrow, some on Monday. That was the first game for many in six or seven weeks. The three (separated) groups (of players), it’s been a tough few weeks so very happy with the nine points. We can certainly perform better.”

With two wins from two and so many teams seeing their games cancelled or postponed due to Covid outbreaks, Munster must now travel to Castres in January before welcoming Wasps to Limerick in round four but their nine points from a possible 10 put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds as one of the leading eight teams in a pool of 12.

“I have not even looked at the log,” van Graan added. “The thing I am glad about is that we have two wins out of two.

“When we sat at Cape Town airport a few weeks ago, we certainly would have taken two out of two at that stage. The next game is on a Friday evening in Castres in the middle of January so we look forward to that – and I am just thankful that we played the game. We would have taken nine points.”