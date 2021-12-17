Munster welcome back some big names for visit of Castres 

Munster will welcome back some forward experience for Saturday night’s Heineken Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park after Johann van Graan named a side showing five changes from last Sunday’s bonus-point victory at Wasps.

Only one change appears to be enforced with Ben Healy starting at fly-half in place of the injured Joey Carbery, who fractured an elbow in Coventry five days ago. The other changes are all in the pack as Munster call on players newly available after periods of self-isolation following the province’s ill-fated trip to South Africa.