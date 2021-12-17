Munster welcome back some big names for visit of Castres 

Only one change appears to be enforced with Ben Healy starting at fly-half in place of the injured Joey Carbery, who fractured an elbow in Coventry five days ago.
Jean Kleyn during Munster Rugby squad training

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 12:27
Simon Lewis

Munster will welcome back some forward experience for Saturday night’s Heineken Champions Cup clash at Thomond Park after Johann van Graan named a side showing five changes from last Sunday’s bonus-point victory at Wasps.

Only one change appears to be enforced with Ben Healy starting at fly-half in place of the injured Joey Carbery, who fractured an elbow in Coventry five days ago. The other changes are all in the pack as Munster call on players newly available after periods of self-isolation following the province’s ill-fated trip to South Africa.

Hooker Niall Scannell, tighthead prop John Ryan, lock Jean Kleyn and No.8 Jack O’Donoghue all start having missed last weekend’s trip to England and all four replace players who were making their debuts against Wasps, helping their side to a 34-15 win against the odds under the stewardship of academy manager Ian Costello.

There is a second cap for 19-year-old academy full-back Patrick Campbell, who keeps his place in the starting XV after a try-scoring debut last time out but Scannell replaces academy hooker Scott Buckley, man of the match and a try scorer in Coventry, Ryan comes in for James French, Eoin O’Connor makes way for Kleyn while Daniel Okeke steps aside for the return of O’Donoghue.

It is a completely different bench for Munster, though one that features five more potential European debutants. Hooker Diarmuid Barron, tighthead Keynan Knox, out-half Jack Crowley and academy back-rower Alex Kendellen are all set for their Champions Cup bows while South African lock Jason Jenkins makes his first appearance in a matchday squad after an injury-hit beginning to his Munster career after joining last summer.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side once again alongside openside flanker John Hodnett with O’Donoghue at No.8.

Castres make seven changes from the side which was beaten 20-18 at home to English champions Harlequins last Sunday with experienced scrum-half Rory Kockott among those dropping to the bench. The French side have also included Mateaki Kafatolu among their replacements having signed the Tongan on a medical joker in response to a back-row injury crisis.

MUNSTER: P Campbell; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; B Healy, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain , J Hodnett, J O’Donoghue.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, K Knox, J Jenkins, J O’Sullivan, C Casey, J Crowley, A Kendellen.

CASTRES: T Larregain; B Guillemin, T Combezou, P Aguillon, F Nakosi; B Urdapilleta, S Arata; W De Benedittis, P Ngauamo, W Hounkpatin; L Jacquet, T Hannoyer; N Champion De Crespigny, S Meka, K Kornath.

Replacements: B Humbert, J Nostadt, A Guillamon, J Whetton, M Kafatolu, R Kockott, L Le Brun, A Zeghdar.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

