Aki, who has only played one game this season for Connacht, has recovered from a knee injury picked up on Irish duty, and starts Sunday's Champions Cup game against Leicester Tigers
Connacht boosted by Bundee Aki's return

Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 12:14
John Fallon

Connacht’s hopes of a first win in England in eleven seasons have been given a huge boost with Bundee Aki passed fit to play against Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup at Welford Road on Sunday.

And, in a further boost, Samoan loosehead prop Tietie Tuimauga is set for his debut off the bench as Andy Friend’s men bid to build on their impressive 36-9 win over Stade Francais last weekend.

Aki, who has only played one game this season for Connacht, has recovered from a knee injury picked up on Irish duty, but winger Mack Hansen, who has scored six tries in seven appearances, is still out with a calf injury.

Friend has made half a dozen changes to the side and all six coming in have been capped for Ireland, with Tiernan O’Halloran returning at full-back in place of Oran McNulty, while Aki takes over from Shayne Bolton.

Kieran Marmion comes in for Caolin Blade at scrum-half, with Dave Heffernan getting the nod over Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham returns in place of Dominic Robertson-McCoy at tighthead.

Ultan Dillane replaces Oisin Dowling in the second row in the other change, with out-half Jack Carty continuing to skipper the side once more even though club captain Jarrad Butler starts at No.8.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; J Porch, S Arnold, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler. 

Replacements: S Delahunt, T Tuimauga, J Aungier, L Fifita, A Papalai’i, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, D Kilgallen.

