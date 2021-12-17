Connacht boosted by Bundee Aki's return

Connacht’s hopes of a first win in England in eleven seasons have been given a huge boost with Bundee Aki passed fit to play against Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup at Welford Road on Sunday.

And, in a further boost, Samoan loosehead prop Tietie Tuimauga is set for his debut off the bench as Andy Friend’s men bid to build on their impressive 36-9 win over Stade Francais last weekend.