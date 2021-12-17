Connacht boosted by Bundee Aki's return

Connacht’s hopes of a first win in England in eleven seasons have been given a huge boost with Bundee Aki passed fit to play against Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup at Welford Road on Sunday.
And, in a further boost, Samoan loosehead prop Tietie Tuimauga is set for his debut off the bench as Andy Friend’s men bid to build on their impressive 36-9 win over Stade Francais last weekend.
Aki, who has only played one game this season for Connacht, has recovered from a knee injury picked up on Irish duty, but winger Mack Hansen, who has scored six tries in seven appearances, is still out with a calf injury.
Friend has made half a dozen changes to the side and all six coming in have been capped for Ireland, with Tiernan O’Halloran returning at full-back in place of Oran McNulty, while Aki takes over from Shayne Bolton.
Kieran Marmion comes in for Caolin Blade at scrum-half, with Dave Heffernan getting the nod over Shane Delahunt and Finlay Bealham returns in place of Dominic Robertson-McCoy at tighthead.
Ultan Dillane replaces Oisin Dowling in the second row in the other change, with out-half Jack Carty continuing to skipper the side once more even though club captain Jarrad Butler starts at No.8.