French participation in weekend's European fixtures remains up in the air

European rugby bosses were due to meet on Friday morning to discuss the immediate future of the Champions and Challenge Cup competitions following the French government's decision to tighten restrictions on travel from the UK because of Covid v 19.

The board meeting of European Professional Club Rugby, the organisation that operates the two competitions, was set to follow a meeting of French club presidents.

On Thursday night the French government banned all non-essential travel to and from the UK amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant in Britain.

The decision cast doubt on all the weekend’s European rugby because even French citizens and residents - who would still be able to travel - are now obliged to isolate for seven days after their return to French soil.

It has emerged that Top 14 side Lyon have already been given permission by local authorities on Friday morning to fly to Wales for their Challenge Cup match against Dragons this evening, while it has also been reported in France that the government's interministerial crisis unit has asked for a list of all European matches concerning French clubs at the weekend in both competitions, and all the necessary exemptions.

It is hoped that these moves suggest the weekend’s other European matches involving French clubs - Munster v Castres, Bath v La Rochelle, Toulouse v Wasps, Sale v Clermont, Racing 92 v Ospreys, Scarlets v Bordeaux and Stade Francais v Bristol in the Champions Cup; and Toulon v Zebre, Worcester v Biarritz, and London Irish v Brive in the Challenge Cup - will also be able to go ahead as scheduled, despite the French government’s travel crackdown.

Two games involving French clubs have already been called off because of Covid v 19 outbreaks. Both Montpellier and Pau have been awarded 28-0 victories and five competition points after their European matches against Leinster and Saracens respectively were cancelled.