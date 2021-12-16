Leinster held talks seeking draw to avoid Covid walkover in Champions Cup

Leinster's unhappiness at being handed a 28-0 defeat at Montpellier last night before they left Dublin could prove to be a moot point if the Heineken Champions Cup continues to fall foul of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases currently sweeping Europe.

The greater concern was whether any French clubs would be participating in this weekend’s second-round pool games given their government’s decision to ban all non-essential travel to and from Britain.

Competition organisers European Professional Club Rugby met with Ligue Nationale Rugby and representatives of the Top 14 clubs last night to discuss the implications of that with reports in France suggesting the six Champions Cup and three Challenge Cup games between their teams and those from England, Scotland or Wales were in serious jeopardy.

For now, though, Leinster are understandably annoyed by their cancellation. Despite naming a 23-man squad of players, all of whom had tested negative for Covid through five rounds of Antigen tests and four rounds of PCR tests in the last six days, the four-time champions were denied the opportunity to play their French opponents after a decision by EPCR to call the game off was made yesterday evening.

Leinster are understood to have a had a group of 40 in their travelling party ready to travel, having been tested yesterday. They were set to go through another round of testing before today’s planned flight, having been signed off to travel by Public Health Ireland. Yet EPCR are believed to have already made the decision to cancel.

Discussions between Leinster and the organisers are said to have taken place over the awarding of a draw rather than a walkover, and Leinster are understood to be mystified that blame can be attached to one side over the other, given both had named teams and were ready to go, just as Munster and Wasps had been when their game was given the go-ahead.

EPCR said it had been decided the game could not proceed safely and awarded Montpellier five match points at Leinster’s expense, which in this shortened, four-round pool stage could deal a serious blow to the province’s ambition of a record-equalling fifth European title this season.

Leinster had looked in ominously strong fettle when dispatching Bath in Dublin last Saturday and though head coach Leo Cullen had named a side missing a number of frontline stars, none of whom were confirmed as positive Covid cases, it was a line-up still boasting 12 internationals. With no alternative dates available in the rugby calendar to reschedule the fixture, Montpellier were awarded five match points from a 28-0 victory.

EPCR’s statement issued last night read: “Following a meeting of an independent Match Risk Assessment Committee, EPCR has been

advised that the Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Montpellier

Hérault Rugby and Leinster Rugby at the GGL Stadium cannot go ahead safely.”

Suggesting the walkover decision for Montepellier was “in accordance with the Tournament Rules” the statement added: “The Match Risk

Assessment Committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR’s Medical Advisory Group as well as an independent medical specialist with experience in virology, advised EPCR of its concerns following new positive Covid-19 test results from the Leinster Rugby playing squad, and

regrettably the decision was made to cancel the match.”

EPCR insisted their actions were a “tournament management measure” to account for all fixtures this season and “not a sanction”. The cancellation is not the first of the current campaign with Scarlets forfeiting a round-one match at Bristol having been forced to quarantine having returned from their abandoned trip to South Africa. Saracens this week forfeited their Challenge Cup game with Pau after being unable to field a matchday squad due.

A Leinster statement reacting to the cancellation said: “Leinster Rugby team management has expressed its disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier’s favour.

“At all times Leinster Rugby has complied with all measures and protocols required of the club by EPCR, and by the HSE, and will continue to do so.”

Munster are set to welcome Castres to Thomond Park topmorrow. Though there is understood to be no issue about that game taking place, French clubs travelling to Britain, including Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle who visit Bath tomorrow, were last night seeking assurances from their government they will be exempt from potential quarantine on their return.