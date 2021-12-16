Champions Cup organisers meet this evening to decide fate of games involving French sides

Heineken Champions Cup organisers are set to meet representatives of France’s Top14 league and clubs on Thursday evening to discuss the implications for the competition of their country’s government’s new rules concerning travel to and from Britain.

This weekend’s second round of the Champions Cup alone features six pool ties between French clubs and English, Scottish or Welsh opponents while there are three more scheduled in the second-tier Challenge Cup.

Leinster’s trip to Montpellier for Friday’s game in the south of France also remains uncertain with numerous Covid-19 cases being reported from the Irish province, although travel restrictions have so far not further complicated that situation.

The chief concern for organisers EPCR is the French government’s decision on Thursday morning to ban all non-essential travel between France and Britain due to the escalating number of cases arising from the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Saracens have already been forced to forfeit their Challenge Cup tie with Pau owing to case numbers in their squad and there will be discussions between EPCR, France’s Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) and the Top 14 clubs on Thursday evening.

Munster are set to welcome Castres to Thomond Park on Saturday evening and though there is currently understood to be no issue about that game taking place. French clubs travelling to Britain, including Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle who are set to visit Bath on Saturday, will though need to get assurances from their government that they will be exempt from potential quarantine on their return.

A statement from the Champions Cup organisers read: "EPCR is in contact with the French authorities in order to understand the new travel measures and to assess if any matches in Round 2 are affected."

“EPCR to meet with LNR and French clubs at 6pm (Irish time).”

Last season’s Champions Cup pool stage was reduced from four rounds to two as the Delta variant of the coronavirus took a grip across Europe and both organisers and participants are steeling themselves for similar disruptions this time around as health authorities across the continent predict an even more voracious Omicron wave over the Christmas period.