Kilcoyne: The right hire will help Munster evolve again

As an advertisement for the forthcoming head coach vacancy at Munster, Dave Kilcoyne did a pretty good job of selling the province this week. In fact, it made you wonder why the outgoing boss was bidding farewell in the first place.

Kilcoyne, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Tuesday, will be welcoming his sixth head coach to Munster when the new appointment takes charge at the High Performance Centre in Limerick, presumably sometime next summer following incumbent Johann van Graan’s surprise decision to turn his back on a two-year contract extension and switch to a similar role next season at Bath.

With senior coach Stephen Larkham also set to depart at the end of June, it represents another serious coaching overhaul for Kilcoyne and his fellow senior professionals to have to deal with. The loosehead prop earned his Munster debut under Tony McGahan in 2011 and has since played for Rob Penney, Anthony Foley, Rassie Erasmus, and now van Graan, never mind the turnover in assistant coaches during the same period.

Yet while he took a glass-half-full approach to the draft emanating from the perpetually revolving door, considering himself “very fortunate” to have worked with so many great coaches, the Ireland international believes Munster are in need of a new leader who can continue the strides he believes have been made under the current regime.

Asked whether a clean slate or continuity was best for the team in terms of a replacement head coach when van Graan exits the stage, Kilcoyne said: “I think whatever it is, it’s evolvement. I think you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to keep getting better every day.

“So whoever comes in, I’m sure Munster and the IRFU will do a huge amount of background checks to get the right fella for the job but in any organisation or any job, it’s constant progression. You want to be getting better every day so whoever they get in, we need to build on the structures we have here, which I think are incredible at the moment.

“You look at our fan base, you look at the facilities we have here, the young players coming through, the mix of senior, good pros here, S&C staff, physios, there’s not many organisations in the world that are as as good as what we have here or how blessed we are so whoever comes in, whatever they can add to it is the way forward.”

Shock developments aside, Munster will go into this Saturday evening’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with French side Castres at Thomond Park buoyed by the deeply impressive performance against the odds to score a 35-14 bonus-point win at Wasps in the opening round last Sunday.

Kilcoyne was one of nine internationals in a starting XV featuring five debutants with another seven newcomers making their senior bows off the bench as Munster, guided by academy coaches led by Ian Costello cobbled together a side with academy and National Training Squad players to compensate for most of its senior squad being in quarantine following their ill-fated trip to South Africa.

With full-back Patrick Campbell, 19, scoring a try, academy hooker Scott Buckley making a try-scoring man of the match performance and another 19-year-old Daniel Okeke putting in a powerhouse display at No.8 as well as nerveless debuts from lock Eoin O’Connor and James French, the message being sent as far as Kilcoyne is concerned is that Munster’s future looks bright.

“I think to see so many young lads come through but not just come through, to be so nailed on, on the day...

“You know, when we look back on it, when you’re younger you get those chances in the Heineken Cup and your first caps, sometimes you can be overawed with nerves and lads don’t express themselves. I think Andi Kyriacou (academy forwards coach) and Ian Costello and the rest of the lads had them so well equipped with their detail going into the game that they could actually relax and just focus on being physical and using the tools they have that got them here to express themselves that way.

“So I think huge credit has to go to Cossy and Andi for how well they prepared the lads that were here considering the circumstances with all the lads and coaches in quarantine over.”