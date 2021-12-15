Rassie Erasmus 'living every day like Friday' during ban from rugby

According to a tongue in cheek video, Rassie is making the most of the layoff.
Rassie Erasmus 'living every day like Friday' during ban from rugby

CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 06: Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa director of rugby looks on during the Autumn Nations Series match between Wales and South Africa at the Principality Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 13:34
Cian Locke

South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has posted a video on Twitter confirming he is living "every day like Friday" during his ban from rugby.

The former Munster head coach is now almost halfway through a two-month ban from all rugby activity - handed down by World Rugby in response to Erasmus’ behaviour towards match officials during the Springboks’ 2-1 series victory over the British and Irish Lions in the summer.

Erasmus is also suspended from all matchday activities, including coaching and media engagement, until September 30, 2022.

And according to his tongue-in-cheek video, he is making the most of the layoff.

"Starting to feel really positive that and this was a very good decision," Erasmus tweeted, together with a video of him in his home with his dog Frank, a tableful of meat ready to be cooked, and a man called Laurence pouring a beer.

"Day 29 of the 60-day ban, Erasmus adds.

"Every day is like a Friday. it's a terrible ban, eh. Here's to the weekend. 

"We'll handle every day like a Friday and enjoy it and work hard on our discipline and get it right."

Last month, Erasmus and SA Rugby withdrew their appeals against the sanctions imposed and apologised to the Lions refereeing team.

