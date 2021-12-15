Johann van Graan move to Bath confirmed

Johann van Graan has been confirmed as Bath Rugby's head coach for next season, a day after announcing his decision to quit Munster at the end if the 2021-22 campaign.

The English Premiership giants, currently at the bottom of the table and hammered by Leinster in Europe last Saturday, announced the South African's appointment for the 2022/23 season on a long-term contract.

“I am hugely excited for the opportunity to join Bath for the 2022/23 season, van Graan said in a statement issued on Wednesday by Bath.

"I see huge potential in this club, the players, coaches and staff. I am coming to Bath to work with everyone, and to achieve great success with everyone at the club. This is an exciting next step for me as a coach, and for my family in moving to a proud club and a true rugby city,"

Neal Hatley will continue as Head Coach through to the end of the 2021/22 season leading the coaching group, which includes Brent Janse van Rensburg in the role of Defence Coach for the 2021/22 season as announced yesterday.

Commenting on the new structure, Chief Executive Tarquin McDonald said: “We have huge ambition at Bath. Johann is a world-class coach who will play a fundamental role in our future success. He will hold full responsibility for our game, focussed on delivering winning performances. I am delighted to announce this appointment and look forward to welcoming Johann and his family to Bath this summer.”

Director of Rugby, Stuart Hooper said of the former Springboks assistant: “Johann is a phenomenal coach with a proven track record of developing teams to be successful on the pitch. He has experienced winning rugby environments at the very highest level of the game and knows exactly what it takes. We have an outstanding and committed group of players and staff here at the club; Johann’s experience will add significantly to this.”

Munster were set to hold their weekly media conference online later on Wednesday ahead of this Saturday's home clash with Castres.