Fresh injury blow for Joey Carbery as Munster 10 suffers elbow fracture

Munster’s need for a new coach next summer has already receded into the background with the news this afternoon that out-half Joey Carbery suffered an elbow fracture against Wasps on Sunday and will now need surgery.
It’s a major blow, first and foremost for a player who has endured a tormenting time with injury since just prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but who finally looked back to something like his old self during the European win in Coventry.
News of the playmaker’s latest bout of ill-fortune follows on just hours after it was confirmed that head coach Johann van Graan has decided to leave the province at the end of the current season.
The immediate priority remains next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Castres in Limerick and there is at least some good news on the injury front as the two-time champions look to follow up that opening bonus-point win.
Chris Farrell (abdomen), John Hodnett (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), and academy player Jonathan Wren (leg) all made successful returns from their respective injuries against the English Premiership side.
As confirmed two days ago, the majority of the 34-strong travelling party that returned from South Africa two weeks ago now have completed their quarantine period. The 14 players and staff that were quarantining in Cape Town beyond that have all safely returned home.
Despite recent Covid infection with recovery, that latter cohort has been required to undertake an additional period of self-isolation as advised by public health.
“Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our players and staff, and we are hugely grateful to those involved and their families for the manner in which they are handling this situation,” said a Munster statement.