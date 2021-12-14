Fresh injury blow for Joey Carbery as Munster 10 suffers elbow fracture

Munster’s need for a new coach next summer has already receded into the background with the news this afternoon that out-half Joey Carbery suffered an elbow fracture against Wasps on Sunday and will now need surgery.

It’s a major blow, first and foremost for a player who has endured a tormenting time with injury since just prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but who finally looked back to something like his old self during the European win in Coventry.