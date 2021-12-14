Peter O’Mahony: ‘That game will be important to me when I retire’

Peter O’Mahony has urged his Munster squad not to lose sight of the bigger picture of Heineken Champions Cup qualification for the knockout rounds in the wake of an away win at Wasps that has already gone down as a victory for the ages.

There was a moment in the build-up on Sunday to what would become one of Munster’s greatest European triumphs that captain O’Mahony sat in the visitors’ dressing room at Coventry Building Society Arena and wondered if he was in some sort of fever dream as team doctor Jamie Kearns made inquiries of a number of soon-to-be debutants as to their dates of birth.

A couple of hours later and the Ireland and Lions flanker was toasting the newcomers’ impact on a 35-14 pool-opening, bonus-point victory and reminding all concerned that more heroics will be needed in the coming days as Munster continue to monitor a raft of confirmed Covid-19 cases, ongoing quarantine for the 14 late returnees from Cape Town and the re-integration of senior players released at the weekend from their self-isolation over the previous 10 days.

The question remains just how many of those seniors come through their first squad training sessions in a little over two weeks since the province was plunged into a health crisis and logistical nightmare in South Africa that resulted in O’Mahony and nine fellow internationals who had missed the United Rugby Championship lining out alongside five debutants and seven more rookies on the bench on Sunday. All acquitted themselves with honours and made a mockery of their inexperience as academy duo Patrick Campbell and Scott Buckley scored tries to cap a famous win. But a round-two visit from Castres to Thomond Park this Saturday night is the new target.

Whoever makes it into this weekend’s team, O’Mahony will lead with optimism from the way the newcomers coped with the pressure against Wasps and the lift they gave the whole squad for this next challenge of maintaining their winning start.

“Yeah, we’ve spoken about that,” O’Mahony said on Sunday evening. “This will give the club a great lift, it will give the province a great lift, and short-term it will give us an incredible amount of confidence.

“The guys that have come in, we do spend a lot of time with the academy but we don’t get on the pitch a lot with them. It gives us a great snapshot of what is actually in there and the quality they produce is absolutely class. We depend a huge amount on it.

“Even going down to the NTS (National Training Squad) lads I spoke about during the week, they provided a session for us on Wednesday giving us the Wasps attack plays and they were flawless. Their lineout put us under a lot of pressure, their strike plays, it was really impressive and it will give us a massive lift. It will give everyone involved a massive lift.

“But we have six days now to back it up. We have a big game in Thomond Park and we will have guys coming back who will be hungry and haven’t played in a while. Everyone will get a good buzz out of it but we’ve got to kick on from it.”

Last Sunday’s win, however, will live long in the memory and O’Mahony shared a vignette that neatly summed up what he called the “bizarre” set of circumstances his side overcame so well.

“As a standalone game, it was some win. It’s not something you see in a lot of professional games, guys coming in. The doctor was running around earlier on making sure everyone was over 18 years old. There was only one of the lads in there who was 18 and he was thankful everyone else was over 19.

“I was getting strapped and I was going, ‘What is going on here?’ right up until before kick-off.

“So things like that are going to stand out to me forever. That game will be important to me when I retire. That will be one you remember for a long time.”