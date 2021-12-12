Peter O'Mahony toasts one of the best moments of his career

Peter O’Mahony toasted one of the best moments of his career for Munster as his Covid-hit side scored a bonus-point European victory over Wasps on Sunday and admitted just making it to kick off in Coventry had been a victory in itself.

Captain O’Mahony delivered some inspirational leadership as he led a starting team featuring five senior debutants at the Coventry Building Society Arena with seven more coming off the replacements’ bench to a 35-14 Heineken Champions Cup pool-opening win in England.

Munster had been without the majority of their senior squad for the past two weeks’ preparation having fallen foul of a Covid outbreak in South Africa and quarantine in Ireland for much of the squad and staff who made it home.

Yet the youngsters took to European top-flight rugby like ducks to water and debutants Patrick Campbell and Scott Buckley scored a try apiece with Ireland wings Keith Earls and Andrew Conway adding their own scores as Wasps buckled following their own Covid crisis on the eve of the match and the loss of captain Brad Shields to a red card after 25 minutes.

Asked where the victory ranked in his career, the 32-year-old skipper said: "It genuinely rates right up the very top of it.

“It was a bizarre scenario, the whole thing was bizarre. It gave us an opportunity to do something really special with a special group of people who haven't spent a lot of time together.

"We spoke about just getting to the game, that was a win in itself. To get a bonus point away from home in Europe, that hasn't really sunk in yet. That's an incredible feat for the guys who played for Munster for the first time, never mind their first European game."

O’Mahony described the belief gained within the squad after a fortnight of training together led by the nine available internationals under head of academy Ian Costello and his coaches Andi Kyriacou and Grieg Oliver.

"It's hard to sum up. It was an incredible two weeks. Obviously, we've had a lot of disruption and you're normally fine-tuning for Europe but we were kind of building from the ground up for the last two weeks.

"It has been incredibly enjoyable. It's been a mental experience, but I couldn't be prouder of the lads between the young fellas - obviously, it's an incredible step up for them but they did some job tonight.

"The senior players who were left behind did an incredible job of coaching and doing multiple roles. Some guys who would have been put their head down and work away, they put their guard down and really opened up to the young guys and helped them along as much as they could.

"Then the coaches, it was tough for them not being the people who were in isolation, they were the guys here thrown in the deep end. Cossie and Kyri and Greig, they did an incredible job liaising with the other guys and giving us some great sessions."

O’Mahony had mentored academy No.8 Daniel Okeke, 19, in the past fortnight and was rewarded with a hard-carrying performance from the former Ardscoil Rís star. He also had praise for fellow Corkmen Patrick Campbell, the 19-year-old academy full-back from Rochestown, now playing for Young Munster in Limerick, who as a Nemo Rangers footballer won an All-Ireland Minor winners’ medal with Cork in 2019, and Kinsale-born hooker Scott Buckley, who picked up the man of the match award.

"They were class, they were absolutely class tonight. Scott hitting 100% with his lineout throwing, his work around the park.

"Pa, I watched him play once for his club and he was really impressive. But tonight and the last two weeks in training, seeing the way he glides around the place, it was a stock-take moment for some of us, going 'This guy is seriously impressive'.

"Tonight, on one of the biggest stages you can get, there he is doing the same thing as if he was playing for his school or club. It was incredibly impressive.

"Daniel was incredible. He got through so much work. He was in our lineout, he was in our six-man lineout, he was running attacking lineout plays off our five-man. He was involved in the four-man and he had a lot of stuff to learn. It's difficult, trust me, to learn all the stuff we have lineout-wise and play-wise. He did a great job and we just said to him, 'You just need to carry well because that's what you're good at'.

"He delivered an incredible performance, gave us front-foot ball. He was a bit loose at times with his offloading but as a whole, his performance was unbelievably impressive. I'm very proud of him."