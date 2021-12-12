AIL: Cormac Daly delivers as Clontarf top the league heading into Christmas break

Cormac Daly delivered another talismanic display to ensure Clontarf are Energia All-Ireland League leaders, heading into the Christmas break.

Daly stunned Garryowen at a wet Dooradoyle with a try after his just 90 seconds - his fifth in three games - as they overcame the former table toppers on a 17-0 scoreline.

Clontarf captain Matt D'Arcy freed his arms in a tackle, offloading to JP Phelan who fed Daly, and the 23-year-old lock showed brilliant pace and a fine step off his right to run in a terrific try.

Errors in Clontarf territory made it a frustrating afternoon for Garryowen, who have slumped to five straight defeats. Tries from Tadhg Bird and Max Kearney wrapped up 'Tarf's eighth win in nine matches.

Two points behind them are Lansdowne who had a tough time in seeing off a tenacious Ballynahinch side. An 82nd-minute intercept try from Michael Silvester steered them to a 24-10 away victory.

Young Munster have climbed back into third place in Division 1A after winning 18-12 at UCD. Recent debutant Cian Casey and captain Alan Kennedy crossed for the Cookies, with Dylan O'Grady bagging a brace for the students.

Defending champions Cork Constitution wrap up the top four but they lost for the first time since mid-October, going down 16-12 to Terenure College at Temple Hill.

When a late attack was foiled by a stray Terenure hand. Con felt it was a deliberate knock-on and warranted a penalty try, but referee Daniel Carson adjudged it was a penalty only.

Terenure's dogged defence saw out a famous result, their goal-kicking winger Jake Swaine landing 11 points - Con captain Aidan Moynihan kicked their dozen - and flanker Luke Clohessy scoring the only try.

Dublin University retained the Dudley Cup with a runaway 48-8 success against UCC. Trinity captain Mick O'Kennedy starred with 21 points, including a nice show-and-go try.

Meanwhile, Division 1B leaders Highfield suffered their first defeat of the campaign, losing 6-0 away to Shannon. John O'Sullivan's two penalties did the trick for the winners with the result leaving Shannon a point outside the top four.

Bottom side Banbridge won for the first time this season, overcoming Old Belvedere 18-13 with Conor Field crossing for his fourth try in nine rounds.

David Poff picked up his fourth in Old Wesley's 19-13 victory at City of Armagh, while Malone, aided by an Aaron Sexton brace, came from 21 points down to draw 42-all with St. Mary's in an incredible 12-try contest.

A try from player-backs coach Craig Ronaldson helped Naas win their Friday Night Lights clash with Navan, taking a 22-17 verdict.