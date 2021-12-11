Seven tries but far from satisfying for Leinster in Euro opener

European Champions Cup: Leinster 45 Bath 20

The detour from URC to Europe is supposed to represent a steep rise in gradient. Opponents are expected to pose a greater danger. Not here. Leinster's first Champions Cup tie of the campaign was every bit as routine as any they have dominated in their 'domestic' league.

The seven tries they scored actually mark not so much a bounty as an even-par scorecard for one of the tournament favourites against a Bath side that had lost ten games straight prior to this and conceded an average of five touchdowns per outing in recent times.

Leinster had five to their name inside the first half-hour at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to a pair of scores from scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park that bookended others from Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

The score at that point was 31-6, Leo Cullen’s side having clocked up just over a point for every minute played against a Premiership side with six Champions Cup newbies and one utterly unable to cope at the breakdown and in defence.

The only surprise is that Leinster didn’t go on and do some historic damage against a side that also spent ten minutes of that opening period down to 14 men after Richard de Carpentier was directed towards the sinbin.

The province’s biggest ever win against English opposition was a 60-13 defeat of Northampton at this same venue five seasons ago. It is a record that really should have fallen here given the platform Leinster created for themselves.

That they didn’t manage it may be down to the sense of a job done so early, Bath steadying the ship – to a point – with a Jacques du Toit try before the break, and possibly even the knowledge that the hosts face Montpellier in France in six days’ time.

The sense of powder being kept dry was only accentuated by the early emptying of the home bench but, whatever the reasons, Leinster's performance levels dipped appreciably.

Gabriel Hamer-Webb claimed Bath’s second of the day two minutes from time, adding an unexpected gloss to a scoreline that Leinster had embellished in that second half with just two further tries courtesy of Ronan Kelleher and Josh van der Flier.

A curious case for the four-time champions to ponder but they go to France with the bonus point in the bag and in the knowledge that they have so much more to give.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Furlong; R Molony, R Baird; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: M Deegan for Doris (22-29 and 70); C Healy for Porter, D Sheehan for Kelleher and M Ala’altoa for Furlong (all 49); L McGrath for Gibson-Park (53); D Toner for Molony, J O’Brien for Ringrose and T O’Brien for Byrne (all 59).

Bath: T de Glanville; S Rokoduguni, W Butt, M Ojomoh, W Muir; O Bailey, B Spencer; L Boyce, J du Toit, W Stuart; J McNally, C Ewels; T Ellis, R de Carpentier, J Bayliss.

Replacements: T Dunn for du Toit (HT); W Spencer for McNally (52); T Rae for Stuart, E Richards for Bayliss (both 59); T Prydie for de Glanville (68); A Cordwell for Boyce and J Simpson for Spencer (all 69); G Hamer-Webb for Muir (72).

Referee: P Brousset (France).