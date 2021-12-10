Profiled: Who are Munster’s 12 Champions Cup rookies?

Kinsale-born, Buckley captained CBC to the Munster Senior Schools Cup in 2019 and has caps at both Ireland U18 and U19 levels. Joined the Munster academy in 2020 and has captained Munster A but has suffered hamstring and knee injuries.
One of three debutants this weekend to have come through Ennis RFC’s underage programme, Butler was also a Harty Cup winner with St Flannan's and a Clare minor hurler. Now playing with Garryowen having joined the Munster academy last month.
A PBC senior from Rochestown, Campbell left not only his hometown to enroll at the University of Limerick, he chose rugby over a Gaelic football career that had already helped deliver the 2019 All-Ireland Minor Championship for Cork via Nemo Rangers. Has been making his mark with Young Munster in Energia All-Ireland League 1A this season.
Was Butler’s half-back partner in the Ennis RFC U18s only last year and like the fly-half joined the Munster Academy in November having joined Shannon. A member of the National Talent Squad, he has been a traveling reserve with the senior squad.
The Garryowen front-rower from Midleton won a Munster Schools Senior Cup with CBC in 2019 and featured for the Ireland Under 20s in last season’s Six Nations before joining the Munster academy this summer. Has also played sevens.
A member of the Provincial Talent Squad, Forde was a member of the PBC back-row alongside 2021 Ireland Under-20 captain Alex Kendellen and has now followed his team-mate into a Munster jersey after impressing with Cork Constitution.
Former Bandon Grammar front-rower now playing with UCC, the former All-Ireland schoolboy shotput champion graduated from the Munster academy last summer and is in his first season as a senior professional. Has recently recovered from a rib injury.
Another player who learned the ropes with Ennis RFC and is currently a National Talent Squad member. The flanker is also cutting his rugby teeth with Young Munster in the AIL.
New Zealand-born, Australia-raised but Irish-qualified, he signed for Munster this summer from Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels after representing Sydney University and has been acclimatising with Shannon in the AIL.
The Waterpark RFC product partners British & Irish Lions Test starter Tadhg Beirne in the Munster second row at Wasps, emulating fellow Waterford-born lock Thomas Ahern. The 6ft 7ins O’Connor represented Munster A in 2019-20 but missed last season due to a knee injury and has since returned with Young Munster in the AIL.
The first-year academy back-rower from Ardscoil Ris turns 20 on St Stephen’s Day and will have capped his year with Ireland Under-20 selection and a Munster senior debut.
Third-year academy player from Crosshaven, Cork, he was a Senior Schools Cup winner with PBC in 2017 and one of the stars of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam in 2019.