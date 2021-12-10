Profiled: Who are Munster’s 12 Champions Cup rookies?

Scott Buckley - starting hooker, 21

Kinsale-born, Buckley captained CBC to the Munster Senior Schools Cup in 2019 and has caps at both Ireland U18 and U19 levels. Joined the Munster academy in 2020 and has captained Munster A but has suffered hamstring and knee injuries.

Tony Butler - replacement fly-half, 19

Tony Butler

One of three debutants this weekend to have come through Ennis RFC’s underage programme, Butler was also a Harty Cup winner with St Flannan's and a Clare minor hurler. Now playing with Garryowen having joined the Munster academy last month.

Patrick Campbell - starting full-back, 19

Patrick Campbell

A PBC senior from Rochestown, Campbell left not only his hometown to enroll at the University of Limerick, he chose rugby over a Gaelic football career that had already helped deliver the 2019 All-Ireland Minor Championship for Cork via Nemo Rangers. Has been making his mark with Young Munster in Energia All-Ireland League 1A this season.

Ethan Coughlan - replacement scrum-half, 19

Ethan Coughlan

Was Butler’s half-back partner in the Ennis RFC U18s only last year and like the fly-half joined the Munster Academy in November having joined Shannon. A member of the National Talent Squad, he has been a traveling reserve with the senior squad.

Mark Donnelly - replacement loosehead prop, 20

Mark Donnelly

The Garryowen front-rower from Midleton won a Munster Schools Senior Cup with CBC in 2019 and featured for the Ireland Under 20s in last season’s Six Nations before joining the Munster academy this summer. Has also played sevens.

John Forde - replacement back-rower, 20

John Forde

A member of the Provincial Talent Squad, Forde was a member of the PBC back-row alongside 2021 Ireland Under-20 captain Alex Kendellen and has now followed his team-mate into a Munster jersey after impressing with Cork Constitution.

James French - starting tighthead prop, 22

James French

Former Bandon Grammar front-rower now playing with UCC, the former All-Ireland schoolboy shotput champion graduated from the Munster academy last summer and is in his first season as a senior professional. Has recently recovered from a rib injury.

Conor Moloney - replacement back-rower, 20

Conor Moloney

Another player who learned the ropes with Ennis RFC and is currently a National Talent Squad member. The flanker is also cutting his rugby teeth with Young Munster in the AIL.

Declan Moore - replacement hooker, 25

Declan Moore

New Zealand-born, Australia-raised but Irish-qualified, he signed for Munster this summer from Super Rugby side the Melbourne Rebels after representing Sydney University and has been acclimatising with Shannon in the AIL.

Eoin O’Connor - starting lock, 21

Eoin O’Connor

The Waterpark RFC product partners British & Irish Lions Test starter Tadhg Beirne in the Munster second row at Wasps, emulating fellow Waterford-born lock Thomas Ahern. The 6ft 7ins O’Connor represented Munster A in 2019-20 but missed last season due to a knee injury and has since returned with Young Munster in the AIL.

Daniel Okeke - starting No.8, 19

Daniel Okeke

The first-year academy back-rower from Ardscoil Ris turns 20 on St Stephen’s Day and will have capped his year with Ireland Under-20 selection and a Munster senior debut.

Jonathan Wren - replacement back three, 21

Jonathan Wren

Third-year academy player from Crosshaven, Cork, he was a Senior Schools Cup winner with PBC in 2017 and one of the stars of Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam in 2019.