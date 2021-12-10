12 Munster players set for senior debuts as Cork All-Ireland winner named to start against Wasps

Munster will kick-off their Heineken Champions Cup campaign at Wasps with a raft of debutants as Johann van Graan attempts to launch a European title bid in the most extraordinary of circumstances this Sunday.

The head coach has selected eight academy players in a matchday 23 that features five debutants in the starting line-up, including senior tighthead prop James French. The other debutants include first-year academy full-back Patrick Campbell, an All-Ireland minor football winner with Cork in 2019, hooker Scott Buckley, lock Eoin O’Connor, and Daniel Okeke, who will start at No.8.

Sunday’s game will be Munster’s first in seven weeks following the November international break and after their two United Rugby Championship fixtures against the Bulls and the Lions were postponed in the midst of a hastily imposed Covid-19 travel ban that forced 14 of the travelling party to stay behind in South Africa having tested positive and sent the other 34 into quarantine on their return to Ireland.

The circumstances have stacked the odds heavily against Munster as they prepare to travel to Coventry on Saturday to face the English Premiership side and the size of the challenge was laid bare when the side selected by head coach Johann van Graan from a self-isolating hotel room was revealed on Friday.

While Munster can call on an experienced group of internationals who had been spared the first leg of the South Africa tour and had their plans to join it abandoned in the nick of time, there will be first starts of the season for Conor Murray, Damian de Allende, and Chris Farrell, with the latter making his 50th Munster appearance after returning from an abdomen injury.

The other Test forwards are Tadhg Beirne, who will partner O’Connor in the second row, and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne, who will pack down alongside Buckley and French in the front row. Murray has a familiar half-back partner in Joey Carbery, with an experienced midfield of de Allende and Chris Farrell, while Keith Earls and Andrew Comway will provide some much-needed leadership assurance in the back three to the debutant Campbell.

There is an unexpected boost with the inclusion of flanker John Hodnett, who makes his first start in 13 months having recovered from a short-term ankle injury that hampered his comeback from long-term Achilles tendon problems, and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa is among the replacements having recovered from a knee injury.

There are seven players set to make their Munster debuts off the bench in summer signing from Australia and Irish-qualified hooker Declan Moore and academy quartet Mark Donnelly, a loosehead, scrum-half Ethan Coughlan, fly-half Tony Butler, and outside-back replacement Wren. Also named are Cork Constitution’s John Forde, a product of PBC and member of the Provincial Talent Squad, and Young Munster’s Conor Moloney, a member of the National Talent Squad.

Moloney, Coughlan, and former Clare minor hurler Butler are all products of Ennis RFC and played for the Clare club’s U18s only last year.

Munster: Patrick Campbell; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley, James French; Eoin O’Connor, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: Declan Moore, Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, John Forde, Conor Moloney, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Jonathan Wren.

All Champions Cup round 1 teams

FRIDAY

Northampton Saints v Racing 92, 8pm

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: 15. George Furbank, 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Fraser Dingwall, 11. Courtnall Skosan, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Alex Mitchell, 1. Nick Auterac, 2. Sam Matavesi, 3. Ehren Painter, 4. David Ribbans, 5. Api Ratuniyarawa, 6. Karl Wilkins, 7. Lewis Ludlam (c), 8. Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: 16. James Fish, 17. Alex Waller, 18. Conor Carey, 19. Alex Coles, 20. Tom Wood, 21. Frank Lomani, 22. Rory Hutchinson, 23. Ollie Sleightholme.

RACING 92: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Gael Fickou (c), 11. Juan Imhoff, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Maxime Machenaud, 1. Guram Gogichashvili, 2. Teddy Baubigny, 3. Ali Oz, 4. Luke Jones, 5. Bernard Le Roux, 6. Wenceslas Lauret, 7. Ibrahim Diallo, 8. Yoan Tanga.

Replacements: 16. Camille Chat, 17. Eddy Ben Arous, 18. Cedate Gomes Sa, 19. Anton Bresler, 20. Baptiste Chouzenoux, 21. Antoine Gibert, 22. Henry Chavancy, 23. Donovan Taofifenua.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

SATURDAY

Cardiff Rugby v Toulouse, 1pm

CARDIFF: 15. Jacob Beetham, 14. Theo Cabango, 13. Josh Adams, 12. Willis Halaholo, 11. Dan Fish, 10. Jason Tovey, 9. Tomos Williams, 1. Rowan Jenkins, 2. Iestyn Harris, 3. Will Davies-King, 4. Alun Lawrence, 5. Seb Davies, 6. Ellis Jenkins (c), 7. Olly Robinson, 8. James Botham.

Replacements: 16. Evan Yardley, 17. Joe Cowell, 18. Geraint James, 19. Rhys Anstey, 20. Alex Everett, 21. Ethan Lloyd, 22. Ioan Evans, 23. Ryan Wilkins.

TOULOUSE: 15. Maxime Médard, 14. Arthur Bonneval, 13. Sofiane Guitoune, 12. Pita Ahki, 11. Matthis Lebel, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (c), 1. Cyril Baille, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Charlie Faumuina, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Emmanuel Meafou, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Anthony Jelonch, 8. Selevasio Tolofua.

Replacements: 16. Julien Marchand, 17. Rodrigue Neti, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Joe Tekori, 20. Yannick Youyoutte, 21. Antoine Miquel, 22. Baptiste Germain, 23. Juan Cruz Mallía.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).

Leinster v Bath, 3.15

LEINSTER: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Ciaran Frawley, 11. James Lowe, 10. Ross Byrne, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Ross Molony, 5. Ryan Baird, 6. Rhys Ruddock (c), 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Michael Ala'alatoa, 19. Devin Toner, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Luke McGrath, 22. Jimmy O'Brien, 23. Tommy O'Brien.

BATH: 15. Tom de Glanville, 14. Semesa Rokoduguni, 13. Will Butt, 12. Max Ojomoh, 11. Will Muir, 10. Orlando Bailey, 9. Ben Spencer, 1. Lewis Boyce, 2. Jacques du Toit, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Josh McNally, 5. Charlie Ewels (c), 6. Tom Ellis, 7. Richard de Carpentier, 8. Josh Bayliss.

Replacements: 16. Tom Dunn, 17. Arthur Cordwell, 18. D'Arcy Rae, 19. Will Spencer, 20. Ewan Richards, 21. Joe Simpson, 22. Gabe Hamer-Webb, 23. Tom Prydie.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).

Bordeaux-Bègles v Leicester Tigers, 3.15

BORDEAUX-BÈGLES: 15. Nans Ducuing, 14. Federico Mori, 13. Jean-Baptiste Dubié, 12. Yoram Falatea-Moefana, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Francois Trinh-Duc, 9. Maxime Lucu, 1. Jefferson Poirot (c), 2. Clement Maynadier, 3. Ben Tameifuna, 4. Kane Douglas, 5. Thomas Jolmes, 6. Cameron Woki, 7. Bastien Vergnes , 8. Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: 16. Joseph Dweba, 17. Thierry Paiva, 18. Lekso Kaulashvili, 19. Alban Roussel, 20. Alexandre Roumat, 21. Yann Lesgourgues, 22. Ulupano Seuteni, 23. Santiago Cordero.

LEICESTER TIGERS: 15. Bryce Hegarty, 14. Harry Potter, 13. Guy Porter, 12. Matt Scott, 11. Hosea Saumaki, 10. George Ford, 9. Jack van Poortvliet, 1. Ellis Genge (c), 2. Nic Dolly, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Ollie Chessum, 5. Calum Green, 6. George Martin, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. James Whitcombe, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Harry Wells, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Richard Wigglesworth, 22. Juan Pablo Socino, 23. Kini Murimurivalu.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).

Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, 5.30

CLERMONT AUVERGNE: 15. Cheik Tiberghien, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Jean-Pascal Barraque, 12. Tani Vili, 11. Alivereti Raka, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Kevin Viallard, 1. Peni Ravai, 2. Yohan Beheregaray, 3. Rabah Slimani, 4. Jacobus Van Tonder, 5. Sébastien Vahaamahina, 6. Arthur Iturria (c), 7. Peceli Yato, 8. Fritz Lee.

Replacements: 16. Benjamin Boudou, 17. Etienne Falgoux, 18. Cristian Ojovan, 19. Thibaud Lanen, 20. Lucas Dessaigne, 21. Sébastien Bézy, 22. Gabin Michet, 23. Marvin O'Connor.

ULSTER: 15. Michael Lowry, 14. Rob Baloucoune, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Ethan McIlroy, 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney, 1. Andy Warwick, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Tom O'Toole, 4. Alan O'Connor (c), 5. Kieran Treadwell, 6. Marcus Rea, 7. Nick Timoney, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Ross Kane, 19. Sam Carter, 20. Greg Jones, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Sean Reidy.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier, 8pm

EXETER CHIEFS: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ian Whitten, 11. Tom O'Flaherty, 10. Joe Simmonds, 9. Jack Maunder, 1. Alec Hepburn, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (c), 3. Josh Iosefa-Scott, 4. Jonny Gray, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Dave Ewers, 7. Sam Skinner, 8. Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16. Jack Yeandle, 17. James Kenny, 18. Sam Nixon, 19. Don Armand, 20. Jannes Kirsten, 21. Sam Maunder, 22. Harvey Skinner, 23. Tom Gilbert-Hendrickson.

MONTPELLIER: 15. Julien Tisseron, 14. Josua Vici, 13. Yvan Reilhac, 12. Thomas Darmon, 11. Gabriel N'gandebe, 10. Louis Foursans, 9. Gela Aprasidze, 1. Enzo Forletta, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3. Henry Thomas, 4. Mickael Capelli, 5. Bastien Chalureau, 6. Nico Janse van Rensburg, 7. Jeremie Maurouard, 8. Kelian Galletier (c).

Replacements: 16. Guilhem Guirado, 17. Robert Rodgers, 18. Malik Hamadache, 19. Zach Mercer, 20. Aubin Eymeri, 21. Pierre Lucas, 22. Masivesi Dakuwaqa, 23. Tyler Duguid.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).

SUNDAY

Ospreys v Sale Sharks, 1pm

OSPREYS: 15. Mat Protheroe, 14. Alex Cuthbert, 13. Mike Collins, 12. Owen Watkin, 11. Luke Morgan, 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Rhys Webb (c), 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Sam Parry, 3. Tom Francis, 4. Rhys Davies, 5. Adam Beard, 6. Will Griffiths, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Morgan Morris.

Replacements: 16. Elvis Taione, 17. Nicky Smith, 18. Tom Botha, 19. Jack Regan, 20. Ethan Roots, 21. Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22. Josh Thomas, 23. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

SALE SHARKS: 15. Simon Hammersley, 14. Thomas Roebuck, 13. Robert du Preez, 12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11. Marland Yarde, 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Raphael Quirke, 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Nick Schonert, 4. Jean-Luc du Preez, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Tom Curry (c), 7. Ben Curry, 8. Dan du Preez.

Replacements: 16. Tommy Taylor, 17. Ross Harrison, 18. Coenie Oosthuizen, 19. JP du Preez, 20. Sam Dugdale, 21. Fergus Warr, 22. Sam James, 23. Luke James.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).

Connacht v Stade Francais, 1pm

CONNACHT: 15. Oran McNulty, 14. Alex Wootton, 13. Shayne Bolton, 12. Sam Arnold, 11. Mack Hansen, 10. Jack Carty (c), 9. Kieran Marmion, 1. Matthew Burke, 2. Shane Delahunt, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Oisin Dowling, 5. Niall Murray, 6. Cian Prendergast, 7. Conor Oliver, 8. Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: 16. David Heffernan, 17. Jordan Duggan, 18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy, 19. Leva Fifita, 20. Sean Masterson, 21. Caolin Blade, 22. Conor Fitzgerald, 23. Tom Farrell.

STADE FRANCAIS: 15. Telusa Veainu, 14. Paul Champ, 13. Alex Arrate, 12. Koinonia Halafungani Laumape, 11. Lester Etien, 10. Nicolas Sanchez, 9. James Hall, 1. Quentin Bethune, 2. Tolu Latu, 3. Nemo Roelofse, 4. Mathieu De Giovanni, 5. Juan Johan Van der Mescht , 6. Marcos Kremer, 7. Charlie Francoz, 8. Tala Gray (c).

Replacements: 16. Lucas Da Silva, 17. Moses Alo Emile, 18. Paul Alo Emile, 19. Paul Gabrillagues, 20. Loic Godener, 21. William Percillier, 22. Léo Barre, 23. Adrien Lapegue.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

Wasps v Munster, Coventry, 3.15

WASPS: 15. Marcus Watson, 14. Zach Kibirige, 13. Michael Le Bourgeois, 12. Jimmy Gopperth, 11. Josh Bassett, 10. Jacob Umaga, 9. Sam Wolstenholme, 1. Tom West, 2. Dan Frost, 3. Bi Alo, 4. Sebastian De Chaves, 5. Elliott Stooke, 6. Alfie Barbeary, 7. Brad Shields (c), 8. Tom Willis.

Replacements: 16. Gabriel Oghre, 17. Bomber Hislop, 18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19. Tim Cardall, 20. Nizaam Carr, 21. Thomas Young, 22. Will Porter, 23. Francois Hougaard.

MUNSTER: 15. Patrick Campbell, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Chris Farrell, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Keith Earls, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Conor Murray, 1. Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Scott Buckley, 3. James French, 4. Eoin O'Connor, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Peter O'Mahony (c), 7. John Hodnett, 8. Daniel Okeke.

Replacements: 16. Declan Moore, 17. Mark Donnelly, 18. Roman Salanoa, 19. John Forde, 20. Conor Moloney, 21. Ethan Coughlan, 22. Tony Butler, 23. Jonathan Wren.

Referee: Romain Poite (France).

Stade Rochelais v Glasgow Warriors, 3.15

STADE ROCHELAIS: 15. Brice Dulin, 14. Jules Favre, 13. Jérémy Sinzelle, 12. Levani Botia, 11. Arthur Retiere, 10. Ihaia West, 9. Tawera Kerr Barlow, 1. Reda Wardi, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Romain Sazy, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Paul Boudehent, 7. Victor Vito, 8. Grégory Alldritt (c).

Replacements: 16. Guillaume Lagahe, 17. Dany Priso, 18. Ramiro Herrera, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Remi Bourdeau, 21. Pierre Popelin, 22. Eneriko Buliruarua, 23. Jonathan Danty.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: 15. Josh McKay, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Sione Tuipulotu, 12. Samuel Johnson, 11. Rufus McLean, 10. Ross Thompson, 9. Ali Price (c), 1. Oli Kebble, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Scott Cummings, 5. Richie Gray, 6. Matt Fagerson, 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: 16. Johnny Matthews, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 19. Lewis Bean, 20. Robert Harley, 21. Ally Miller, 22. George Horne, 23. Duncan Weir.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

Castres Olympique v Harlequins, 5.30pm

CASTRES OLYMPIQUE: 15. Thomas Larregain, 14. Martin Laveau, 13. Thomas Combezou, 12. Pierre Aguillon, 11. Filipo Nakosi, 10. Benjamin Urdapilleta, 9. Rory Kockott (c), 1. Antoine Tichit, 2. Paula Ngauamo, 3. Antoine Guillamon, 4. Théo Hannoyer, 5. Jack Whetton, 6. Nick Champion de Crespigny, 7. Josaia Raisuqe, 8. Teariki Ben-Nicholas.

Replacements: 16. Brice Humbert, 17. Julius Nostadt, 18. Matthew Tierney, 19. Thomas Staniforth, 20. Tyler Ardron, 21. Simon Meka, 22. Santiago Arata Perrone, 23. Louis Le Brun.

HARLEQUINS: 15. Tyrone Green, 14. Louis Lynagh, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 11. Cadan Murley, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care, 1. Joe Marler, 2. Jack Walker , 3. Will Collier, 4. Dino Lamb, 5. Stephan Lewies (c), 6. James Chisholm, 7. Tom Lawday, 8. Alex Dombrandt.

Replacements: 16. Jack Musk, 17. Santiago Garcia Botta, 18. Simon Kerrod, 19. Hugh Tizard, 20. Jack Kenningham, 21. Lewis Gjaltema, 22. Will Edwards, 23. Oscar Beard.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).