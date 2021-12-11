Claire Molloy: Strong women's AIL the key to Irish progress

A strong domestic league structure for Irish women’s rugby is essential for the national side to catch up to the international game’s pacesetters, Claire Molloy believes.

Molloy called time on her Ireland career after winning the last of her 74 caps in the deeply disappointing World Cup qualification play-off loss to Scotland in Parma last September but though she may have left Irish rugby behind to concentrate on her career as an Accident and Emergency doctor in the UK, that does not mean she has no interest in arresting what she sees as a downwards decline in the women’s game over the last eight years.

Speaking this week as she was inducted into the Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Hall of Fame alongside Simon Geoghegan, the Wasps back-rower reflected on the lack of progress made since Ireland’s failure to get out of its pool on home soil at the 2017 World Cup, a setback that led to an IRFU review the following year which clearly did not achieve the goals it set for itself and the women’s team.

The IRFU’s director of women’s and sevens rugby Anthony Eddy suggested recently that it was “incorrect” to suggest the 15-a-side team had been neglected in terms of resources made available to it, comments met with incredulity by fellow former Ireland players. Molloy toed a more considered line this week but asked if she was disappointed by Eddy’s comments the 2014 Grand Slam winner said: “Yeah, context is, it is an interview, we don't know exactly what was said, how it was paraphrased or what tone or what intonation did he mean by it.

“But I suppose we, as a player group, have been very accountable to our failures going forward. Obviously we need to look at the broader picture of the women's game and there is accountability across the board that needs to be sought in terms of how we go from here.

“If we look at the progress in the last eight years of the women's game, unfortunately it has been on a downward decline.

“From the success of 2014, Six Nations in 2015, we were in a Grand Slam decider in 2017, and unfortunately we have fallen behind the rest of the pack really.

“So, I think what we would like to see going forward is just accountability that we haven't let the outcomes of the 2018 review that was proposed and the goals set by the IRFU and the committee, going forward, how does that look in terms of their own internal and independent review and what outcomes will be changed from that, how we will we address this, how will we catch up with teams like France and England in terms of strong domestic league structures.

“We have the seen the Black Ferns come asunder in the last month due to the successful league structure that they have developed and created probably the most competitive league in the world, where top players from USA, Canada and Scotland, Wales are all seeking to play and develop their standard to rugby to catch up with England.”

Molloy was also asked if a properly supported Women’s All Ireland League was the key to international success.

“I'm no high-performance expert. My expertise lies in a small pocket of medicine and that's what I'm trained in. I can't really answer what is the best way to develop a high-performance pathway in the country. You can only comment on what you have experience of.

“In 2017 post-World Cup, England made the controversial decision not to reward the players with professional contracts and invest in the Prem 15 structure. It was a very unpopular decision at the time and they were widely criticised across the media for this, but what they have seen in the last four years is the investment in the league has built a competitive structure to become a building ground and a pathway for highly successful athletes.

“You look at the nominees for world player of the year and that's three English athletes.

“I can only comment on what I have experienced and proper investment in the AIL, creating a competitive high performance environment for that to be the breeding ground of 15s players. There are talented girls playing the game, we just don't want them lost to the ether in AIL or having to seek opportunities outside the country to play the game.

“You look at the vast number of Irish players in Prem 15s playing the game to develop themselves best as athletes.

“Well, it would be great to have an AIL that attracted players back, with Linda Djougang off in France (having signed for Clermont for next season). That's a high quality front-row player that is now being developed abroad. There's players in Ireland now who won't get the experience of playing against her or with her to become highly competent front-rows like Linda is.”

Molloy has not given up hope of her form for Wasps helping become one of the first British & Irish Lionesses and is an ambassador for Royal London, which is leading the feasibility study into the concept taking off in the near future. If she reaches that goal, it will be down to her Prem 15 form with Wasps but she hopes her former Ireland colleagues and the next generation can achieve similar goals as home-based players.

"With regards to young aspiring players in Ireland, they have to make their own decision about where they are best placed to develop as a rugby player. Hopefully there will be progress made out of the reviews in the women's game in Ireland. We want to strive to produce homegrown players in Ireland.

"We're amateur rugby players in Ireland in the 15s game so I would always put your career and university life choices ahead of any rugby choices because that's what's going to look after you at the end of the day.

"If it's for the sole purpose of rugby, we need to encourage players to stay at home. We need to build the strength of the league and not continue to have a talent drain going out of the country. The experience that AIL girls are missing out on is playing against the Cliodhna Moloneys, Linda Djougangs, Lauren Delanys, Leah Lyons, Anna Caplices, Nicola Frydays. You learn more about yourself playing against those players and you get challenged. We need to breed homegrown players and create a competitive league that's desirable."