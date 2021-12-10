Team news: Leinster's Champions Cup preparations struck by three Covid cases

Leinster's preparations for their Champions Cup opener against Bath have been rocked as three senior players tested positive for Covid-19.

A further case was detected among a member of staff in subsequent PCR testing on the remaining 94 players, coaches, and staff, which took place on Thursday morning. The other 93 tests returned negative results meaning tomorrow's game remains set to go ahead.

The three initial cases were detected "outside the PCR testing window", according to Leinster Rugby, and the players are now self-isolating.

Leinster named their team at midday and their squad will conduct their captain’s run later on today ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup pool game against Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

Cullen calls on the same back three from last week's win over Connacht at the RDS Arena with Hugo Keenan at 15 flanked on the wings by Jordan Larmour and James Lowe.

In midfield, Garry Ringrose is partnered by Ciarán Frawley, with Jamison Gibson-Park returning to the line-up at scrum-half where he will link up with Ross Byrne in the 10 shirt.

In the pack, Rhys Ruddock will captain the side from his position on the blindside with Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris completing the back row.

The front row sees Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong join forces with St Michael's College duo Ryan Baird and Ross Molony packing down behind them.

On the bench, there are potential European debuts for all of Michael Ala'alatoa, Dan Sheehan, and Tommy O'Brien. Cullen will also be able to call upon Cian Healy, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, and Jimmy O'Brien.

The province's full statement on their Covid cases read: "Leinster Rugby are assisting three senior players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

"All three players were tested outside the PCR testing window and are now self-isolating.

"Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday morning on 94 players, coaches and staff and 93 tests returned negative results, with one further positive result for a member of staff.

"The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines.

"The Leinster Rugby squad will take part in the captain’s run later on today ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby at Aviva Stadium."

Munster registered 22 additional players for their Champions Cup squad this week after being decimated by 14 Covid-19 cases to members of the travelling party on their trip to South Africa. They remain in self-isolation in Cape Town while the other 34 players and staff who did make it home will be quarantined until the weekend.

Welsh side Scarlets were forced to concede their Champions Cup game against Bristol Bears due to only having 14 fit players in training with the remainder isolating in Belfast after their travels in South Africa.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, Ryan Baird; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Jimmy O'Brien, Tommy O'Brien.