Hugo Keenan: Competition for places driving standards at Leinster

Hugo Keenan, who only played five games in his first three seasons after his Leinster debut, knows that when you get a jersey you need to hold on to it so he was quite happy to feature in all three autumn internationals.

That brought his haul of Irish caps to 16 in just over a year since he made his debut on the wing against Italy, and he’s determined to keep pushing forward at every opportunity.

“There’s so much competition, both in Ireland and Leinster that I suppose you have to be performing every game,” said the 25-year old. “You have to be wanting to play in each of them otherwise someone is going to be at your heels wanting to take that jersey off you. So, that’s the beauty of it and that’s the reason why I think the teams are doing well.

“That’s why training is so good and ultimately that’s reflected on the pitch as well. If training is at a high standard, then you’re more than likely going to get that replicated in games.”

He has some sympathy for those in Leinster who are only getting the odd game here and there, but the former Irish U20 knows how hard it can be to break into Leo Cullen’s squad.

He made his Leinster debut against Zebre in November 2016, made another appearance off the bench against Glasgow a year later, and then got three starts in the closing weeks of 2018. He knows it can be hard to make the breakthrough and build a sequence of games and he has sympathy for guys frustrated with game-time.

“It is tough for them. It is, I suppose, always disappointing for lads not to be involved. There are not as many chances now that there is not a clash or crossover between those international games and the URC, so there are so many lads wanting to play, putting their hands up, but ultimately you want to take the positives.

“Training, the standard has been so good the last two weeks, like you can see it in the performances of some of those guys who haven’t played that much, in the Ulster game, in the Connacht game, they wanted it so much and it’s just making the environment a lot more competitive. So I suppose you just have to view it as a positive thing and it’s going to drive people on. It’s a good thing.”

Bath, who have lost all nine Premiership games this season, should not trouble the URC leaders at Aviva Stadium tomorrow in the opening game of the Champions Cup but Keenan, unsurprisingly, has a different view.

“They’ve been very unlucky, I think. There’s been five or six out of nine games when they’ve lost by 10 points. They’ve gotten a few injuries as well but they’re still a top side. You only have to look at the team sheet to see some of the individuals they have like Jonathan Joseph, Danny Cipriani, and all these threats.

“There’s no real room to slip up. If you wanna get those home quarters, you want to put yourself in the best position. We’ll be focusing on this game and trying to win it and worrying about that first and start the competition well.

“They’re obviously a very good attacking side so all focus is on them this weekend. We know it’s going to be a tough challenge but we’re just looking forward to getting out there. It’s a new competition for them as well. A fresh opportunity so I’ll say they’ll definitely be up for it.”

As indeed will Keenan.