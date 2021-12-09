Champions Cup talking points: Will success in international shirts translate to their clubs?

Wil beating the All Blacks count for anything?

France and Ireland both beat the All Blacks in the autumn Tests — convincingly, too. But will the success of the top European players in their international shirts translate to their clubs?

If it does, then look no further than Toulouse and Leinster to go all the way this season in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The men in green who beat New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium were almost the boys in blue that will march into European club competition this weekend.

Les Bleus had six players from Toulouse in their side that won 40-25 against the tourists.

That said, Leinster recently went down to Ulster and Toulouse fell 17-7 in Bordeaux-Begles in their last outing. That was their third away defeat of the season.

But the confidence coursing through the veins of the top players at the two favourites to carry off the title will be incredible after the autumn international victories they enjoyed. As the stakes get raised, so will the response on the field.

Where will the shocks come?

The beauty of the Heineken Champions Cup down the years has been the nature of some of the upsets.

Qualification for the last eight was far harder in the old days. So where are we going to see any upsets this season?

How about Stade Francais Paris getting blown off course in Galway when they venture to face Connacht in round 1? It has happened before — remember Toulouse in 2016 and Harlequins in 2012.

A general view of the action as rain falls during the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Ospreys at The Sportsground. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Or what about the English champions, Harlequins, living up to their billing as the most exciting team in the Premiership?

They need to end a run of five successive defeats to French opposition to get off to a winning start at Stade Pierre Fabre against Castres.

And keep an eye out on the ever-improving Leicester Tigers.

Can they get back to their former glories Europe? A win in Bordeaux would suggest they can.

Watch out for Covid confusion and weather problems

Covid caused a number of games to be forfeited last season and even knocked RC Toulon out of the quarter-finals.

Scarlets have already given up the ghost after their quarantine period following their URC trip to South Africa.

Munster and Cardiff will field weakened teams after similar difficulties so don’t be surprised if the dreaded Omicron variant rears its ugly head on the road to the final in Marseille.

At least EPCR, the tournament organisers, have done their best this season and last to maintain a level playing field. With no room to manoeuvre in the overly congested fixture list to schedule replays, they have used their five-point forfeit (28-0) for teams who cannot fulfil fixtures. After Storms Awen and Barra, don’t rule out further difficult conditions.

Goalkicking is vital

To win the Heineken Champions Cup you need a big kicker.

Last year’s final featured two tries and was won in the end by Romain Ntamack’s five penalties to the four by Ihaia West as Toulouse beat La Rochelle 22-17. It was a different kettle of fish in 2020 when there were seven tries in the final won by Exeter Chiefs against Racing 92 (31-27).

Andrew Porter, left, and Rónan Kelleher of Leinster watch as Ihaia West of La Rochelle kicks a penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final match last May. Picture: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

That was out of the ordinary and was, of course, played at Bristol’s Ashton Gate without any fans. In the heat of the battle, with the crowd baying for blood, it is the team who has a kicker with ice running through his veins that stands the best chance. Johnny Sexton and Isa Nacewa combined to kick five penalties to pip Racing 92 in 2018. The Frenchmen had four penalties from Thierry Iribaren that day in Bilbao and went down 15-12. Check the form guide of the goalkickers, as well as the weather, before placing a bet.

Referees

No Nigel Owens this season, but Craig Evans has stepped into his shoes in Wales. Look out for the rising Italian Andrea Piardi and remember the name of the Georgian, Nika Amashukeli. There has been a changing of the guard at the top since the last World Cup and new faces are emerging in the world of refereeing.

Some of the usual suspects are still in charge — Wayne Barnes, Matt Carley, Romain Poite, and Mathieu Raynal — but there will others taking early steps in the pressure-cooker environment of European rugby.