Peter O'Mahony leading depleted Munster squad: 'It is different but there’s still a great buzz'

A bit of luck, a bit of dog, and an awful lot of belief in playing for Munster. That is Peter O’Mahony’s recipe for success when his side’s backs are to the wall and the captain sees no reason why this Sunday’s trip to Wasps should be any different.

Munster will fly to England tomorrow looking to break new ground in circumstances unusual even for a province well used to riding an emotional rollercoaster through hard times and better days.

The odds are stacked against them as they prepare to open their 2021-22 Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a Covid-depleted squad that will leave skipper O’Mahony to lead out a side mixed with senior internationals, academy players, and perhaps even age-grade rookies.

The precise make-up of the matchday squad to face Wasps at the Coventry Building Society Arena is set to be revealed on Friday at noon but with so many of his senior players self-isolating at home or in hotel rooms, head coach Johann van Graan has from his own hotel quarantine promised a sprinkling of debutants.

It sounds like a script rehearsed by Munster time and again on the eve of a European away game and O’Mahony, asked what it was that has made Munster produce epic performances in the face of adversity, did his best to describe the province’s secret sauce.

“There’s always a belief there,” the captain said. “There’s always a belief in playing for Munster and what it means to people.

“I mean, the amount of people we produce for our academies is huge and we’re lucky we integrate guys from other provinces and other countries really well and they complement us, but at the core of it you have guys who it means that little bit more to, I think, and that matters.

“It has to matter and when your backs are against the wall at times, that has to come out.

“We’ll be relying on different things at the weekend, we’ll have had two good weeks of training but we’ll need a bit of luck and we’ll need a bit of dog in us as well and I’m sure the guys will turn up for that.”

O’Mahony and his fellow internationals fortunate enough to have missed the ill-fated tour to South Africa as they rested after a taxing November Autumn Nations Series have been training under academy head Ian Costello for the past two weeks as senior squad coaches led by van Graan have been forced to isolate following their return from Cape Town.

They have also been involved in helping to bring up to speed the 22 new players drawn from this season’s academy intake and the province’s National Training Squad and Provincial Training Squad in an attempt to connect in time for Sunday’s game. Yet for all the upheaval, the feel of a European match week has brought some welcome familiarity.

“It is different but there’s still a great buzz, you know, for lots of reasons. It’s Europe, the opportunity that’s there, the craic we’re having around the place is brilliant and so there is a great buzz and you certainly know it was a European Cup week as well.” As for the performance Munster can hope to put into effect against Wasps, getting the younger players on the same page as the senior squad members has required cool heads and calm tempers rather than the emotional call to arms so often deployed when backs are against the wall.

“We haven’t really touched on that,” O’Mahony said. “We’ve had so much to fit into a couple of weeks. It’s really been about our process of what we can do on Sunday and I’m not going to sit here and say it wouldn’t be incredible (to upset the odds) but the only way we can go and have an incredible memory for ourselves is by having the training and getting everyone to the same level and speed.”

He added: “Most of it is very chilled. When we get to our sessions, our intensity is very high.

“Sometimes patience, when it shouldn’t, wears a bit thin but nine times out of 10, it’s all very calm. It’s just about explaining and talking and then once we’ve that learning done, it’s about putting it into practice.”