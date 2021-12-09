Ian Costello: Munster youngsters have been getting to know senior stars

Munster academy boss Ian Costello knows what is being asked of young players who could make their European debuts at Wasps on Sunday.

Costello has been taking training at the High Performance Centre in Limerick, working to integrate the internationals with the academy players and rookies from the province’s age-grade squads who could also see action in Coventry.

Yesterday he described the approach taken with the novices this past fortnight in preparing them for the game of their lives so early in their elite rugby journey.

“The first thing we did is we met the senior players that were here and we just spoke about there being 10/12 coaches in the environment and they’ve been excellent,” Costello said.

“They’ve paired off with one or two players, whether it’s clarity or detail on your game, whether it’s just getting to know them and we’ve had a big emphasis and a big focus on connecting because at the end of the day any game you’re going into and your backs are to the wall at any point in a game, you need to know the guy beside you, so they’ve been excellent in creating that type of an environment.

“Guys have really stepped up. The real test is always going to be on the pitch but from what we can see in training, a lot of guys that are having good seasons have really stepped up in the last couple of weeks and they will get an opportunity on Sunday.

“Some will go well, there will be others that will have gaps still to go in their game but we definitely haven’t talked about it being their only opportunity. We’re very much trying to keep them level, keep them calm and focused on the process. I think emotion will look after itself on Sunday. We definitely want these guys to feel confident, feel the belief,” he added.