Ospreys in shock as Ifan Phillips suffers ‘life-changing injuries’ in crash

Head coach Toby Booth has spoken of the Ospreys’ deep sense of shock after player Ifan Phillips suffered “life-changing injuries” following a road traffic collision.

The Ospreys confirmed that 25-year-old Phillips – the son of former Wales and Neath hooker Kevin Phillips – was involved in an accident in Swansea on Sunday and is being treated at Morriston Hospital.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred at around 1.38pm on Sunday, 5 December on the B4603, Morfa Road, Landore, Swansea, opposite Landore Social Club.

“The collision involved two motorcycles, a green Triumph Street Scrambler and a Kawasaki. One rider was taken to hospital, where he remains and is being treated for life-changing injuries.

“The road was closed for a number of hours whilst investigations continued, and we thank anyone affected during this time for their patience.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage, anyone who stopped to provide assistance, or anyone who saw the motorcycles prior to the collision.”

Ospreys hooker Phillips has played 40 games for the Welsh region since making his debut in 2017 and is a Wales U20 international.

Ospreys boss Booth said: “Obviously, it’s terrible, tragic and very upsetting for all, especially himself and his family.

“Words fail me a little bit around it, to be honest. Basically, we need to be there for Ifan in whatever capacity for the short, medium and long-term.

“We will do everything we can to support him and help him through the next transition of his life, which is obviously going to be a huge change for him.

“As you can imagine, they (Ospreys squad) reacted a bit like you would expect to a team-mate having some tragic news. There was a sense of shock, really.

“We’ve worked through that individually and put support around certain individuals. We’ve had a lot of support from the WRPA (Welsh Rugby Players’ Association) and internally we have people to help, not just Ifan and his family, but the players who are very close to him.

“To have a career cut short through injury, effectively, is very upsetting, especially at a very young age.

“He was always keen to work hard at his game. He had a good personality, contributed and was always committed.

“We have reached out and shown individual and collective support and empathy to him. There is sympathy around that, but now it’s about what we do next for the Ospreys and him.

“Those things won’t finish tomorrow or the next day – they will be continuous for ever more in that respect. We have to do our part.”

Ospreys host Heineken Champions Cup opponents Sale Sharks on Sunday, and Booth added: “There is an emotional side that has contributed to the week.

“It would be artificial for us to say it is a normal week, because it isn’t.”

