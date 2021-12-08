Garry Ringrose signs new three-year IRFU contract

Garry Ringrose has signed a new three-year IRFU contract that keep him with Leinster and Ireland until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The centre commits his future to Ireland after an opening to the season that saw him start all three wins during the Autumn Internationals and five of Leinster’s URC wins, scoring tries against Japan and Connacht.
It follows an injury-disrupted 2020-21 campaign that saw him break his jaw twice in two months. He returned for the Six Nations but missed the England finale with an ankle injury before shoulder surgery ruled him out of Ireland’s Summer Series.
“Garry has had a tough road with injuries since the World Cup in Japan but he is a top international player who delivers big performances for Ireland and Leinster,” said IRFU high performance director David Nucifora. “He will be an influential figure at both national and provincial level over the coming years.”
Named 2020 Irish Rugby Player of the Year after captaining Leinster to the Pro14 final victory over Ulster, Ringrose also won the Grand Slam, Champions Cup, and Pro14 in 2018, with Leinster going on to complete a four in a row of Pro14 titles last spring.
He has scored 52 points (10 tries and a conversion) in 37 Ireland matches since his debut against Canada in 2016, and 148 points (28 tries and four conversions) in 91 Leinster appearances.
“Delighted to sign for another three years,” said Ringrose. “It is an exciting time to be involved with Leinster and Ireland. Both squads have ambition to be competing for silverware every year and I’m motivated to do whatever I can to contribute.”