Tadhg Beirne on missing Munster's South Africa trip: 'We dodged a bullet'

Tadhg Beirne has counted himself lucky he was not one of the Munster players who went to South Africa.

On the day when Scarlets were forced to concede their Heineken Cup Champions Cup game against Bristol Bears having been forced into quarantine after the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant during their United Rugby Championship trip to South Africa, the Munster, Ireland, and Lions forward admitted he and the others who missed the trip had “dodged a bullet”.

Champions Cup organisers EPCR said they had no choice but to award Bristol a 28-0 victory for the round-one pool game this weekend given there are no alternative dates in the rugby calendar to reschedule postponed matches after Scarlets said they had only 14 fit players for the game with the rest of their squad still self-isolating in a Belfast hotel.

Beirne is part of a larger group of Munster players, comprising fellow internationals, academy players, and National and Provincial Talent Squad members who will travel to Coventry this weekend to face Wasps while 34 of their colleagues serve out their quarantine in Ireland and another 14 players and staff members await clearance to leave Cape Town having tested positive for Covid in the days before the main party’s eventual departure seven days ago.

Speaking to the Rugby Pod, Beirne said: “I think, as Munster had said, there are a few lads who managed to get home and then there's a few lads over in SA.

“I was one of the lucky ones who didn't end up flying out. We were due to fly out on the Saturday and obviously it all unfolded on the Friday, so we dodged a bullet really.

“We all feel for those boys. It's tough times for a lot of them, stuck in their rooms, especially for those with families, but they'll get through it hopefully and they'll be back soon.

“A couple of the lads over in SA, I think they are able to do a bit of training and then a few of the lads here have got stuff to their homes, so they are able to do a bit of training as well.

“I don't think anyone is too ill, which is the main thing. Hopefully they will be out sooner rather than later.”

Ironically, Scarlets completed a clean bill of health in the fit-to-fly testing in South Africa, allowing the squad to depart Cape Town alongside Zebre Parma, three days earlier than Munster and Cardiff, whose positive cases delayed their flights home.

The West Wales region’s pleas for a postponement fell on deaf ears, forcing them to inform EPCR of their inability to field a matchday squad of 23 for the trip across the Severn.

"It is a decision we haven't taken lightly," Scarlets chairman Simon Muderack said. "This is a great fixture between two great clubs, which supporters, players, and staff on both sides were all looking forward to."

He added: "The welfare of our players has to be our priority and following discussions with our staff it was felt that there was too much risk to ask the players currently in quarantine to play a game of this magnitude and intensity just a day after coming out of quarantine.

"You have to remember, the squad have been in isolation since the news of this Omicron variant first emerged when they were still in Durban so it will be something like 15 days in all."

Muderack added: "I would also like to stress that we have returned no positive Covid-19 cases in all the rounds of PCR testing prior to leaving and since arriving in South Africa and Northern Ireland. We would like to thank everyone at Bristol Bears and EPCR for their understanding of our predicament and look forward to welcoming Pat Lam and his side to Parc y Scarlets for the return fixture in January."

Having awarded Pat Lam’s side a 28-0 win, EPCR expressed some sympathy for Scarlets’ plight.

"EPCR acknowledges the unfortunate circumstances which have impacted on Scarlets’ players and staff through no fault of their own, and would like to emphasise that awarding the match to Bristol Bears is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for.