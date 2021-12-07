Munster register 22 new players for Champions Cup

Munster are set to register 22 players for their Champions Cup squad.

The province has been decimated by the impact of a Covid crisis following their ill-fated trip to play two URC games in South Africa last month.

With players in quarantine, or recovering from the virus, Munster have been forced to turn to youth to bolster their squad for the European campaign which beings on Sunday away to Waps.

In the wake of those developments, EPCR confirmed last week that following consultation with the leagues and unions, it has been decided to extend the first registration date to allow all participating clubs to supplement their squads with an unlimited number of previously unregistered players.

And Munster have availed of that gesture registering 22 players who are all under 21. Tony Butler, Patrick Campbell and Edwin Edogbo, who all recently joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy, are among the new additions although the latter is currently injured. Campbell is a former All-Ireland minor winning footballer with Cork

The remaining 19 are either NTS (National Talent Squad) or PTS (Provincial Talent Squad) members.

The majority of those included have featured for their clubs in the opening rounds of the All Ireland League while 15 of the players lined out for a Munster Development XV in fixtures against Ulster and Leinster earlier this season.

Those players include the Academy trio along with John Forde, Alessandro Heaney, Darragh McSweeney, Dylan Murphy, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Jack O’Sullivan, Kieran Ryan, George Coomber, Alan Flannery, Darragh French, Adam Maher and Jamie Shanahan. Peter Hyland, Andrew O’Mahony and Jack Oliver all lined out for the Munster U19s in September during the Interprovincial Championship.

Forwards: Edwin Edogbo (lock), John Forde (back-row forward), Nicky Greene (back-row forward), Alessandro Heaney (loosehead prop), Peter Hyland (back-row forward), Jack Kelleher (back-row forward), Darragh McCarthy (tighthead prop), Darragh McSweeney (tighthead prop), Conor Moloney (back-row forward), Dylan Murphy (hooker), Fearghail O’Donoghue (back-row forward), Jack O’Sullivan (back-row forward), Kieran Ryan (loosehead prop)

Backs: Tony Butler (out-half), Patrick Campbell (full-back/winger), George Coomber (winger), Alan Flannery (centre), Darragh French (centre), Adam Maher (scrum-half), Andrew O’Mahony (scrum-half), Jack Oliver (scrum-half), Jamie Shanahan (winger).