Champions Cup preview: What shape are Munster in? Are Connacht out of their depth?

1 Just how are Munster going to fare?

Having committed to fielding a full matchday squad of 23 players for this Sunday’s trip to Wasps in Coventry, just how competitive can we expect the two-time former champions to be against the English Premiership outfit with 14 staff members still in South Africa having tested positive for Covid-19 and another 34 isolating at home?

With a backbone of experienced internationals led by captain Peter O’Mahony, fellow British & Irish Lions Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls and Conor Murray, and a World Cup winner in Damian de Allende, there are grounds for optimism that even without a raft of senior players quarantined until the eve of the match and unable to train in units or as a squad.

Throw in Ireland regulars Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway and Dave Kilcoyne and, it looks like, a fit-again Chris Farrell, plus the input of former Wasps coach Ian Costello, back as head of academy and taking training with senior coaching staff isolating, and there is enough intellectual rugby property to make a game of it.

Much will depend on the mettle of the academy players and possibly club players who will make up the rest of the matchday squad. There could be a couple of emergency signings before Wednesday’s new EPCR deadline for player registrations but while Munster appear to be looking to the AIL, Wasps signed a pair of international props during November in Scotland’s Gordon Reid and Argentina’s Rodrigo Martinez.

This is going to be one tough assignment and with only four pool games - Castres are the other opponent for Munster - this is a sprint to the knock-out rounds with little margin for error.

It could all be over before Christmas but if we have learned anything over the years, it is that Munster thrive in such adversity and no-one will be surprised if they turn Sunday’s game into a European red-letter day.

2 Can Leinster get back to Europe’s summit?

Last season’s semi-final exit at the hands of Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle will have stung for a long time for a side that seemed certain to head to yet another Champions Cup final.

Andrew Porter, left, and Rónan Kelleher of Leinster watch as Ihaia West of La Rochelle kicks a penalty during the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final last year. Picture: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

Leinster’s defeat to the eventual runners-up, who in turn lost the decider to Toulouse, sparked a debate about a lack of competitiveness in the then-PRO14 was stifling their quest for a fifth European star.

It is too early to tell what effect the new United Rugby Championship will have on increasing that cutting edge but Leinster’s surprise defeat at home to Ulster the weekend before last and the inaccurate performance that led to it suggests the kick in the backside it delivered to Leo Cullen’s players could be perfectly timed ahead of an Aviva Stadium opener against Bath this Saturday and a trip to Montpellier on the back of a six-day turnaround.

They were missing a big chunk of their squad to player welfare protocols following the Autumn Nations Series so expect the big guns to come back with a bang, even if captain Johnny Sexton may be sidelined with knee and ankle issues, and playing at the top of their game following a rousing November with Ireland.

3 Can Connacht launch a consistent bid for the quarter-finals?

Their Champions Cup record suggests the province are out of their depth at Europe’s top table, with their famous victory at Toulouse now eight years ago and Zebre the only away successes since. That 2013-14 campaign under Pat Lam was also the last time Connacht won back-to-back games, following that Toulouse win with a home defeat of Zebre.

Fast forward eight years and everyone knows the team now under Andy Friend’s charge are capable of playing sublime rugby and putting the best teams under all kinds of pressure. With Jack Carty pulling the strings at fly-half, Bundee Aki improving with every season and some serious gas in the back three, Connacht have the moving parts to go far in any competition allied to their Galway stronghold at the Sportsground.

Yet still just as evident is the westerners’ inability to back up performance after performance and string victories together. It is an obvious source of frustration for Friend in the United Rugby Championship, how his squad can put the Bulls to the sword, having self-combusted the previous week at Cardiff in round one, then lose eight days later at home to the Dragons.

Yet recent evidence suggests the tide may be turning. Connacht’s 36-11 victory over Ulster having switched from Galway to the Aviva was scintillating and it was followed up with an equally impressive win at the Ospreys.

It remains to be seen whether Friday’s defeat at Leinster was a return to type but they came up against a team with a point of its own to prove after losing to Ulster and had a raft of internationals back on duty.

Transferring the positive to the Champions Cup will be an equally difficult challenge with English Premiership leaders Leicester Tigers their rounds two and three opponents but they open up on home ground this Saturday against a Stade Francais side with priorities fixed firmly on Top 14 survival. That could be the perfect opportunity for Connacht to achieve lift-off ahead of the more trying task awaiting them at Welford Road.

4 Will Duane Vermeulen tip the balance for Ulster?

Four quarter-final defeats in nine seasons since the Ulstermen were beaten by Leinster in the 2012 final represents serious underachievement for the northern province and this year’s pool draw does not bode well for any alteration to the pattern of disappointment on the European stage.

Duane Vermeulen of South Africa prepares for a scrum during the Rugby World Cup 2019 final. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Dan McFarland’s side have first to go to Clermont Auvergne this Saturday before home and away tussles with in-form Northampton but neither challenge looks as daunting thanks to their perfectly executed victory over Leinster in the URC nine days ago.

It was a first win at the RDS over their interprovincial rivals since 2013 and all the more impressive for the performance of the Ulster back row with Ireland rookie Nick Timoney continuing his excellent form.

Timoney has switched from No 8 to openside flanker in anticipation of Duane Vermuelen’s arrival in Belfast. The Springbok powerhouse has had to spend his first week as an Ulster player isolating following a positive Covid test but his signing looks a superb bit of business that could lift the province onto another level.

And if they can beat Leinster in Dublin without him, who knows what this team is capable of with a world-class ball-carrier and leader in their ranks?

5 Can the tournament dodge another Covid bullet?

The plights of Munster, Cardiff, and Scarlets, the bulk of whose squads will spend this week completing mandatory quarantine periods following their flights out of South Africa last week, have highlighted the precarious position currently occupied by Champions Cup and Challenge Cup organisers EPCR.

If you have forgotten last season’s trials and tribulations be sure the good folk back at headquarters in Lausanne most certainly have not.

It was a mighty effort to produce a revised tournament for 2020-21 while the previous season’s competition was still being played in September of last year. It saw an increased number of participants split into two pools of 12 rather than the five of four teams each that had been the staple of many years but a second Covid wave last winter caused further chaos, forcing another reshuffle as a spate match cancellations in the opening two rounds lead to the abandonment of rounds three and four.

No-one wants a repeat of the 28-0 defeats that were imposed on clubs unable to field six front-rowers in their matchday squads but with no wiggle room in the rugby calendar and EPCR unable to offer alternative dates for rescheduling the dreaded spectre remains in play as long as Covid and all its variants continue to dominate the way we live our lives.