Leo Cullen demands Leinster response ahead of clash with 'massively motivated' Connacht

Leo Cullen doesn’t need any reminding about the perils of facing Connacht.

The Leinster head coach was a 20-year-old cub when he made his senior debut for the province at the Sportsground in 1998. Down 17 minutes through the first quarter, Connacht edged it by a point with the game’s last kick five minutes into injury-time.

Jim Glennon, Leinster’s manager, suggested that the hosts, who had also overturned deficits against Munster and Ulster, had wanted it more and the western province has continued to be a stubborn foe in interpros.

Cullen didn’t demur yesterday when it was suggested that they play with a chip on their shoulder — “There’s more than one chip, I’d say!” — and it’s less than a year since Andy Friend’s celebrated a 35-24 win at the RDS.

“It’s always important to understand the motivation of teams you face,” said the Leinster boss. “These guys are massively motivated when they play here. You can see that from the celebrations at the end of some of these games as well. We can’t control some of their motivation, all we can control is our own.

“It’s important we’re in the right frame of mind when it comes to these games and that we’re playing the game smartly as well, managing the games on our terms: defend well, understand the threats they have. History has proven it’s always a very, very tough encounter.”

It’s not as if Leinster should need any gee-ups this week. Last week’s 20-10 loss at home to Ulster clearly angered Cullen and it brought to four the number of defeats they have suffered at a Ballsbridge venue that has for so long been a fortress.

Three of those were to their three nearest and dearest neighbours with Ospreys being the other. It’s not exactly crisis territory given Leinster have won the last four league titles and have been there or thereabouts in Europe but, well…

“Is it a concern? Yeah, when you lose at home. I’m more worried about the recent past, which is last Saturday, five days ago. Last season is last season, you roll on to another season, so don’t look back like that, I don’t think it’s that beneficial.”

With Europe just another week around the corner, and a response required after Ulster, Leinster have flooded their matchday 23 with 10 of the Ireland internationals who had been so central to Andy Farrell’s highly-successful Autumn Nations Cup.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe come into the back three, Robbie Henshaw switches from 13 to 12 to accommodate the addition of Garry Ringrose while Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, and Michael Alaalatoa make for a brand-new front row.

Ryan Baird joins Devin Toner behind them while Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris will look to transfer exceptional test form back onto the club stage. Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter, two more who shone last month, start on the bench.

Most interesting of all is the presence of Harry Byrne at 10 for just the second time this season. The 22-year-old’s display will be keenly scrutinised, as always, and all the more so in light of the fact that Jack Carty will be wearing the 10 jersey for Connacht.

Carty was a late call-up for Ireland last month while Byrne came off the bench against Argentina.

“He has a good array of skill, a good ability to run, to kick. His ability to catch and pass nice and flat to the gainline are strengths of his. His ability to see space as well is good. He’s a quality rugby player, Harry,” said Cullen.

Connacht hit Ospreys for seven tries last week and have made just three changes to that side with Oisín Dowling, Eoghan Masterson, and Peter Robb all starting, having come off the bench last time out. The Leinster head coach has no illusions as to the task ahead.

“They’re certainly well-coached. I was very impressed with them last week and very impressed with them before the break (when winning 36-11) against Ulster. I was impressed with them even in that game down in Thomond when a couple of decisions went against them that day and maybe they should have won that game as well.”