'Not going to happen': South African sides won't give up URC home advantage

Jake White says the Bulls desperately wanted to test themselves against a quality team like Munster, but insists any re-scheduled ‘home’ fixtures must be played in South Africa to ensure the integrity of the URC remains intact.

The majority of the Munster travelling group have arrived home to Ireland after their trip to South Africa was dramatically cut short following the detection of the Omicron variant, which also led to the postponement of scheduled United Rugby Championship games against the Bulls and Lions.

Although Munster were finally able to board a relief flight out of South Africa, 14 players and staff remain at a designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

It’s understood that SA Rugby have placed an intermediate life support (ILS) paramedic nearby in order to be able to assist those players in the event of an emergency.

There is an additional appointment of a medical doctor who visits all the players twice a day for routine check-ups, which was a similar practice put in place during the British & Irish Lions series.

Furthermore, through the South African players association, access to clinical psychologists has been made available in order to prioritise the players’ mental wellbeing.

Interestingly, the word on the ground is that there have even been interventions on the ‘social’ front such as attempts to source things like gaming consoles and to provide more sports TV channels in the players’ rooms, while some players — depending on availability — could even be moved to sea-facing rooms this weekend.

Some players may well keep an eye on from their hotels on the heavyweight South African derby between the Bulls and Sharks tomorrow night.

The Sharks have picked a Springbok-laden side that includes Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi and Lukhanyo Am. For the Bulls, who were expecting to play Munster last Saturday and then the Scarlets this weekend, it has been an interesting turn of events in terms of their preparation.

“(Would we have wanted to play) Munster without their internationals, or the Sharks with all their internationals?” White mused from Pretoria. “I suppose it doesn’t get any tougher than that with all the Boks that have been picked. It feels like we’re going to be playing against an international side, so for me, people would probably say the Sharks side right now is stronger than Munster would have been without some of their Test players.

“I think we will get to play Munster at some point down the line. As I look at the schedules, I’m sure a couple of dates can be rejigged. If it happens during the Six Nations window, it may be tough on them because they could again be without a couple of internationals, but it will be no different for us towards the backend of the URC when the Rugby Championship will be on the go and the Springbok players will be on national duty.

“We would have loved to play Munster, though, and especially at home, because we haven’t played at Loftus for ages,” White added. “The last time was the Currie Cup final, and we haven’t had the luxury of that since then, and I would have liked to see how we fared against an overseas side at Loftus. But our focus now is just on the Sharks game.”

White reiterated that remaining adaptable is the only thing they can do in a time of such uncertainty.

“We thought we were playing Munster last week and Scarlets this week, but we’re not. There will be a lot of behind-the-scenes work done on how do we get to play Munster and Scarlets again, and how do we get the credibility of this competition back again?

“As it stands now, we are supposed to go overseas the first week in January, but at this point in time we don’t know if we’ll be able to go, and we haven’t been able to get all our visas in place.

“Maybe we will play all our local derbies over January, February and March — which we would’ve had to play anyway — to give us a bit of time for the dust to settle abroad, and to find solutions for that Covid variant.”

However, White emphatically shut down any suggestion that SA teams would be willing to ‘forfeit’ home-ground advantage if there was hesitancy for future fixtures to take place in South Africa.

“We don’t play ‘home games’ away, the bottom line is that it’s a competition where you need to play your home games in your own country. I would find it highly unlikely that organisers of such a competition would expect a team to go play ‘away’ for their home games, that’s not going to happen. I can’t see that being a feasible option.”