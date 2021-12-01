Andrew Trimble: Joe Schmidt’s fingerprints all over Andy Farrell’s Ireland

Andrew Trimble enjoyed his best years on the rugby pitch as a Joe Schmidt player and shared in some of the incredible highs the Ireland team achieved when the New Zealander was head coach of the national side.

So when he hears Schmidt’s name suggested as a potential addition to the All Blacks’ coaching ticket, the former Ulster wing understands why. Trimble also believes the Irish public should hold Schmidt in higher esteem, and that the current success currently being enjoyed by Andy Farrell could not have come to fruition without the foundations laid down by his predecessor.

“They don’t appreciate him enough, I don’t think,” Trimble told the Irish Examiner as he prepared to co-present the Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Awards online alongside fellow retired professional player Barry Murphy.

“Because the World Cup finished badly I think everybody forgets what he did, you know, two Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam, beat the All Blacks in Chicago, beat South Africa in South Africa.

“He broke records and he totally changed the landscape of Irish rugby and in fact, I would say there are coaches all over the world who replicate what he does. He set a tone.

“Not that many coaches bring something new. Whenever someone says a coach brings something new, it’s usually a wrinkle, maybe just a bit of detail, some more accuracy, or something small.

“Joe dramatically changed Irish rugby I think and then brought Irish rugby to an amazing place and just because things then finished badly, the last Six Nations and the World Cup admittedly didn’t go well for him and everybody just remembers that. I just think it’s really unfair on him.”

Of Ireland’s current direction of travel under Schmidt’s former defence coach Farrell, who succeeded his boss as head coach after the 2019 World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand, Trimble sees the prior head coach’s stamp all over the new regime. He also doubts whether the latest resurgence, which has seen the Irish side win eight Tests in a row including wins over Scotland, England, the All Blacks, and Argentina, could have been possible without Schmidt’s groundwork.

“I don’t think so. I think there’s a lot of Joe Schmidt in Andy Farrell. I think Farrell is brilliant and he’s changed stuff up and he’s very appreciative of that environment.

“Peter O’Mahony came out and said a couple of weeks ago that that’s the most he’s ever enjoyed an international campaign and I think it’s because of Farrell’s influence but certainly when you look at the way they play it looks like phase play of the highest order, really crisp passing, shape; that’s Schmidt. So there’s a lot of Schmidt in what we see Farrell getting a lot of success from.”

Schmidt, who stepped down after six years in the Ireland job when his contract expired in November 2019, spent the bulk of his time since working for World Rugby but has recently returned to a coaching role in a supporting part-time role with the Blues in Auckland. It coincides with New Zealand’s head coach Ian Foster coming under pressure following back-to-back defeats last month to Farrell’s Ireland and then France with a clamour for the Crusaders’ Scott Robertson to replace him.

The New Zealand Herald last week offered a middle ground last week, suggesting the appointment of Schmidt to Foster’s coaching staff in order to bring a fresh voice to the set-up.

Former Munster man Murphy, who won four Ireland caps before he was forced to retire through injury, endorsed the suggestion Schmidt should be in the frame for a place on Foster’s staff.

“I was thinking about that. They’ve gone so far away from what Joe Schmidt would be advocating. You know, how strict he would be around the breakdown and people’s roles and jobs.

“From sitting there watching them in the Aviva a couple of weeks ago, they seem to have gone away from that laser focus.

“So they could do a lot worse than getting someone in like that. They’ve got all the other stuff, they’ve got the off-the-cuff stuff to a tee so it could be dangerous for the rest of the world if he gets his hands on that crop of talent.”