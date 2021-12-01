Eoghan Masterson: Covid drama in South Africa can strengthen Munster bond

Munster’s Covid nightmare in South Africa could be turned around into a driving force for glory the same way that Connacht being stranded in Siberia five years ago propelled them to their first trophy when they won the PRO12, according to back rower Eoghan Masterson.

The 28-year old said they used Connacht’s marathon trip to Siberia to bond the squad and it played a big role in them marching to the title later that season.