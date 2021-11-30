New Ulster signing Vermeulen tests positive for Covid-19 

He is currently isolating and will not link up with the Ulster squad until medics give him the all clear to do so.
New Ulster signing Vermeulen tests positive for Covid-19 

South Africa's Duane Vermeulen.

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 15:32
Colm O’Connor

New Ulster signing Duane Vermeulen has tested positive for Covid-19.

The World Cup-winning Springbok was due to meet up with his new teammates this week following the conclusion of the November Test window and the Barbarians' game with Samoa on Saturday.

That latter fixture was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off on Saturday following a covid outbreak in the Baa-Baas squad and it has now emerged that the giant second road Vermeulen has contracted the virus.

He is currently isolating and will not link up with the Ulster squad until medics give him the all-clear to do so.

The delay may now rule him out of their European Champions Cup games against Clermont Auvergne and Northampton later this month.

An Ulster statement today confirmed that: “there will be a delay in Duane Vermeulen joining-up with the Senior Men’s squad following his arrival in Belfast. As a result of testing positive for COVID-19 prior to entering the professional squad bubble, Vermeulen will not train with the team this week. He will continue to be monitored medically and is currently well. The Public Health Agency has been contacted, and it is expected that he will integrate into the squad over the course of next week.”

More in this section

Rugby Union - Munster v New Zealand XI - Thomond Park Nine new Covid cases in Munster camp 'including staff and players'
Munster v Connacht - United Rugby Championship Murphy hoping Munster can respond positively to 'nightmare situation' 
Harry Byrne 26/11/2021 Contepomi: Byrne better than me, he just needs to learn
<p>RULED OUT: Connacht's Bundee Aki. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Blow for Connacht as Bundee Aki ruled out of visit to Leinster 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up