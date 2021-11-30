New Ulster signing Vermeulen tests positive for Covid-19 

New Ulster signing Duane Vermeulen has tested positive for Covid-19.

The World Cup-winning Springbok was due to meet up with his new teammates this week following the conclusion of the November Test window and the Barbarians' game with Samoa on Saturday.

That latter fixture was cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off on Saturday following a covid outbreak in the Baa-Baas squad and it has now emerged that the giant second road Vermeulen has contracted the virus.

He is currently isolating and will not link up with the Ulster squad until medics give him the all-clear to do so.

The delay may now rule him out of their European Champions Cup games against Clermont Auvergne and Northampton later this month.

An Ulster statement today confirmed that: “there will be a delay in Duane Vermeulen joining-up with the Senior Men’s squad following his arrival in Belfast. As a result of testing positive for COVID-19 prior to entering the professional squad bubble, Vermeulen will not train with the team this week. He will continue to be monitored medically and is currently well. The Public Health Agency has been contacted, and it is expected that he will integrate into the squad over the course of next week.”