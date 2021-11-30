Murphy hoping Munster can respond positively to 'nightmare situation' 

Their departure from South Africa is at last in sight but there remain several hurdles for Munster to clear if they are to give the best possible account of themselves at Wasps on Sunday week.

Both Munster and Cardiff had been denied permission to leave Cape Town 24 hours earlier following positive Covid-19 test results in their respective squads. Munster have one confirmed case and Cardiff two, one of which is of the new Omicron variant that prompted the postponement of two rounds of United Rugby Championship games that were to be played in South Africa.

Now the arrival of a round of negative PCR results expected at their Cape Town hotel today was standing between Munster and a flight out after Irish sports minister Jack Chambers confirmed the majority of the province’s travelling party had been cleared to leave South Africa. Two of the group - a player with the virus and a close contact, both of whom were removed to a separate hotel from the rest of the team - must remain in Cape Town for the time being.

Yet for Johann van Graan and his staff, the relief at being cleared to fly will be tempered by thoughts of the days to come when they arrive in Dublin and into a period of quarantine ahead of an opening Heineken Champions Cup pool game at Wasps on December 12, having last played a game on October 23.

Retired Munster player Barry Murphy on Monday described “a nightmare situation” for his former team but suggested the challenge could prove inspirational.

Murphy, who will co-host the annual 2021 Zurich Rugby Players Ireland awards online this Friday, told the Irish Examiner: “They’ll not have played a game for seven weeks and though they’ll be used to disruption over the last couple of years you can see by their reactions online and even a few staff members, it’s a nightmare situation. You really do feel for them.

“But it could go the opposite way. They could be inspired by it. There’s a lot of experience in that side that’s coming back to play Wasps, who haven’t been playing great at the moment, I’d be confident enough.

“We’ve talked before about how sometimes it can take something extraordinary to focus a team, like what we saw when Anthony Foley passed away (in October 2016), then the players went out against Glasgow, Earlsy sent off after 16 minutes and they still put in an unbelievable performance.

“I do think that could be a factor in sport sometimes so I’d be positive that that group, they can put a performance together.”

That view was echoed by Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi yesterday, who said: “ It comes to my head that the only time Argentina beat the All Blacks (in 2020) they were coming from a complete self-isolation and they couldn’t train.

"Sometimes there are difficulties, things that are not ideal that you can use them to get you more together.

"It’s not ideal, the preparation that Munster are going through but I’m sure they will find a way that if they have to play the game in two weeks’ time to be ready for it and we all know how well Munster go when things are tough."

Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath gave an insight as to the difficulties being experienced by the isolating Munster players.

"Nick McCarthy was talking to a few of them because he knows a few of them from his Munster days so he was saying they are having an extremely difficult time over there, as we all would be," McGrath said.

"I know I’d find it tough to be self-isolating for however long they have been so I feel for them. No one knows what’s going to happen so they are definitely in a difficult spot."

The Munster squad is now split into two groups, those set to quarantine in Dublin and another group of academy players and at least nine returning internationals led by captain Peter O’Mahony which was given last week off and therefore did not travel to South Africa.

The travelling group will quarantine and train in the greater Dublin area, while Munster said yesterday that academy head Ian Costello, who left his role as Wasps defence coach during the summer to rejoin the province is taking charge of training.

The URC yesterday announced a round of local derbies for the four South African teams also compromised by the postponements, bringing forward a pair of fixtures originally scheduled for February 19.

The Sharks play the Bulls in Durban on Friday with the Stormers hosting the Lions in Cape Town a day later. Logic suggests the February 19 date will be used to reschedule the games lost last weekend although it's safe to say a return trip to South Africa will be the last thing on Munster minds.