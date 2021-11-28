URC talking points: Should rugby chiefs consider continuing without South African sides?

Time for tough decisions

Leo Cullen, not for the first time, hit the nail on the head when he said there are more important things than rugby to be worried about as the world came to terms in the latter part of the week with the threat of a new strain of Coronavirus.

But perhaps there are those a bit further up the rugby hierarchy chain who, in light of developments this week in particular, should be taking a new approach to dealing with the virus?

The general consensus is that the virus, in some shape or form, is going to be with us for the next few years. If that is the case then maybe now serious thought should be given to discontinuing the inclusion of the South African teams in the United Rugby Championship for the next few seasons? It’s hard enough trying to run a competition which has teams from four countries in Europe but trying to deal with the logistics of four South African teams in this environment is just impossible.

Last year’s PRO14/Rainbow Cup became a farce due to Covid and now this season’s tournament is up in the air after the games in South African over these two weekends fell by the wayside. But it is also having a big impact on the Champions Cup — Munster know all about that — and now the original PRO14 teams look like they will also suffer this season. Maybe time for some new thinking to adjust to the reality we will all face for a few years?

Ulster’s Covid issues

It’s becoming increasingly clear across all sports that teams are now dealing with Covid issues without making a fuss or making them public. For example, it emerged recently after the Galway SFC final that Corofin, who were beaten in that final, were without a key player because of Covid.

But they never made an issue about it, even when they lost to Mountbellew-Moylough.

Man of the match James Hume made an interesting disclosure after their win over Leinster that both defence coach Jarrad Payne and skills coach Dan Soper were both missing this week due to Covid issues.

The coaches worked remotely with the players and just got on with it. The new normal and all that...

Leinster’s loss

A bad way to start a 10-game run (well, 10 games if the South Africans can participate) for champions Leinster but you got the impression from Leo Cullen that the manner of this defeat could be a bit of a blessing in disguise. A ‘kick in the backside’ was the way he phrased it afterwards and you suspect the video review won’t be pretty, not least with 15 penalties conceded. Top class teams like Leinster pride themselves on staying out of double figures where penalties are concerned in each game.

That stat will be used to focus minds in Leinster this week. They know what’s coming against Connacht next weekend and notions of complacency in the Champions Cup against a Bath team who have lost all eight this season will quickly be dispelled. Nobody likes losing, least of all at home and not to your neighbours — Leinster will hurt from this. Not a great result from a Connacht perspective either as they head back to the RDS hoping to repeat last year’s success. Leinster losing two derbies in a row? Unheard of.

Trial by TV

Referee Frank Murphy, the former Munster, Leicester and Connacht scrum-half, was peeved at getting a lot of unwanted feedback and suggestions from both sets of players, not least when they saw replays on the big screen at the RDS. Murphy was having none of it and told them to go home if they wanted to watch telly but while they were on the pitch, they were dealing with live action!

Centre of attention

James Hume is among the latest batch of brilliant young centres to emerge on the scene and he’s deservedly getting international recognition. But Robbie Henshaw, in his first run out for Leinster after Lions and Irish duty, showed them all what the benchmark is. His defence remains awesome, the timing and precision of the hits are top class and when the try-line comes into view he had the intelligence to drop the bish-bash stuff and just slither through the covering bodies.

Leinster exiles

The growing number of Leinster natives populating the other provinces is almost inevitable given the quality of the conveyor belt. Seven of Ulster’s matchday 23 for this one had come through the Leinster system at some stage and there was a suggestion at one point during the match that there might have been more Dubs playing for Ulster than Leinster. No doubt it made the victory all the sweeter!

It would be an interesting task to pick the best starting 15 of ex-Leinster players currently on the books at Munster, Ulster and Connacht.