Munster player in South Africa tests positive for Covid-19

Munster have confirmed that a member of their squad in South Africa has tested positive for Covid-19.
The province's squad will remain in Cape Town where they moved from Pretoria on Saturday as they await guidance from health authorities.
The squad and backroom team will now isolate in their hotel in South Africa while they wait for further instruction.
They had hoped to return to Ireland on Sunday but those plans have been shelved due to the positive case.
"Munster Rugby will remain in Cape Town while we wait on next steps from the health authorities after returning one positive case in our latest testing," the club wrote in a statement.
"In taking all precautions and prioritising the health and wellbeing of everyone Munster Rugby will not travel today and will return to their hotel for an isolation period as a matter of priority."