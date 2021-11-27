Watch Ciara Griffin's GAA skills at Twickenham

Kerry's Ciara Griffin showcased her Gaelic football talents with a piece of magic while playing for the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.
It was a day to remember for the former Ireland captain who this month announced her decision to retire from international rugby. The Ballymacelligott native scored a try as the Babas defeated a South Africa women's selection 60-5 in front of a record 29,581 fans at Twickenham.
But it was a snapshot of her Kingdom GAA roots that lit up social media which she produced an audacious solo down the wing.
Can't bate a good solo 😂 Hup @griffinciara94 https://t.co/KQyZRgYDW4— Cáit Lynch (@CaughtLynch) November 27, 2021
Sadly her football skills let her down when it came to the conversion attempt.
Griffin's fellow former Ireland international Lindsay Peat also touched down, crashing over a try in the 51st minute.
But Peat, who was hugely impressive in her stint with the Dublin footballers, was also unsuccessful with her conversion attempt.