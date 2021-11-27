Watch Ciara Griffin's GAA skills at Twickenham

Kerry's Ciara Griffin showcased her Gaelic football talents with a piece of magic while playing for the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

It was a day to remember for the former Ireland captain who this month announced her decision to retire from international rugby. The Ballymacelligott native scored a try as the Babas defeated a South Africa women's selection 60-5 in front of a record 29,581 fans at Twickenham.