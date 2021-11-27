Watch Ciara Griffin's GAA skills at Twickenham

Colm O'Connor
Ciara Griffin (L) and Natasha Hunt of Barbarians lift the Killik Cup following victory in the Killik Cup at Twickenham Stadium 

Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 18:54

Kerry's Ciara Griffin showcased her Gaelic football talents with a piece of magic while playing for the Barbarians at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon.

It was a day to remember for the former Ireland captain who this month announced her decision to retire from international rugby. The Ballymacelligott native scored a try as the Babas defeated a South Africa women's selection 60-5 in front of a record 29,581 fans at Twickenham.

But it was a snapshot of her Kingdom GAA roots that lit up social media which she produced an audacious solo down the wing.

Sadly her football skills let her down when it came to the conversion attempt.

Griffin's fellow former Ireland international Lindsay Peat also touched down, crashing over a try in the 51st minute. 

But Peat, who was hugely impressive in her stint with the Dublin footballers, was also unsuccessful with her conversion attempt.

