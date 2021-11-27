Covid cases force cancellation of Barbarians v Samoa

The match was set to serve as a swansong for Ireland great and two-time British and Irish Lions tourist Rob Kearney, who was named among the replacements and planned to retire following the fixture.
Covid cases force cancellation of Barbarians v Samoa
Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 14:02
Andrew Baldock

Saturday's scheduled clash between the Barbarians and Samoa at Twickenham has been cancelled 90 minutes before kick-off due to coronavirus cases in the invitational side.

A statement released by the Rugby Football Union revealed that four players and two members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Glasgow and Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson had been due to captain a side that also featured South African World Cup winners Duane Vermeulen, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff, as well as Australia internationals James O'Connor and Nic White.

The match was set to serve as a swansong for Ireland great and two-time British and Irish Lions tourist Rob Kearney, who was named among the replacements and planned to retire following the fixture.

The newly vacant kick-off slot will now be taken by a clash between Barbarians Women and a Springbok Women's XV, which had been due to start at 5.15pm.

The RFU statement read: "Due to six confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Barbarians men's team (four players and two members of staff), the Professional Game Testing Oversight Group has advised that the fixture scheduled to be played against Samoa at 2.30 pm today is unable to proceed.

"We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority.

"Following consultation with the Barbarians Committee and South Africa, the fixture between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV will now move to the 2.30pm KO and all tickets purchased are valid for this match. The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 2pm.

"A full automatic refund will be made to all ticket holders, however fans are encouraged to attend the Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV."

More in this section

Ross Byrne 26/11/2021 Leo Cullen offers ringing endorsement for Ross Byrne ahead of Ulster clash
The Munster team arrive 24/11/2021 Munster in race to get out of South Africa as Champions Cup opener against Wasps in doubt
AIL: UCC looking to bring the physicality when leaders Clontarf visit Mardyke AIL: UCC looking to bring the physicality when leaders Clontarf visit Mardyke
<p>Munster training earlier this week in Pretoria ©INPHO/Gordon Arons</p>

Munster squad unsure when they will depart South Africa

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up