Leinster v Ulster teams: Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw to start in strong Blues side

Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw will back up their Ireland Test appearances last Sunday with starts for Leinster this Saturday night after Leo Cullen named a strong side for the derby clash with Ulster at the RDS.

Leinster, the only remaining unbeaten team after five rounds of the United Rugby Championship, will resume their campaign at home with a first interprovincial game of the season and head coach Cullen has pulled no punches with his starting XV, selecting Furlong at tighthead prop after starting all three November Tests for Ireland.

Henshaw also started last Sunday’s 53-7 hammering of Argentina at Aviva Stadium but it was the centre’s first game of the season having been sidelined by a foot injury since both he and Furlong started all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions in South Africa last summer.

Cullen has also named a string of Ireland Test squad members who did not see gametime during the Autumn Nations Series with Jordan Larmour on the left wing, Henshaw partnering Ciarán Frawley midfield, and Luke McGrath captaining the side from scrum-half having been added to Andy Farrell’s squad for the final week of Irish camp.

Tighthead prop Vakh Abdaladze and back-rower Will Connors have both been named on the bench after recovering from long-term injuries and will be looking make their first appearances of the season. Fly-half Harry Byrne is also on the bench as cover for older brother Ross Byrne, having come off the bench against Argentina.

Ulster, meanwhile, will welcome back scrum-half John Cooney, who starts alongside out-half Billy Burns having recovered from a hamstring injury. Nick Timoney starts at openside flanker a week on from his late dash from Belfast to take his place on the Ireland bench against the Pumas following Jack Conan’s withdrawal due to injury and there are also starts for Irish squad members James Hume and Stuart McCloskey in the centres in a side captained by lock Andrew O’Connor.

There is a potential senior debut off the bench for hooker Tom Stewart as Ulster bid to bridge the gap to league leaders Leinster following their 36-11 loss to Connacht at Aviva Stadium last time out on October 23, a first defeat of the season for Dan McFarland’s team.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; A Byrne, R Henshaw, C Frawley, J Larmour; R Byrne, L McGrath - captain; E Byrne, J Tracy, T Furlong; R Molony, D Toner; D Leavy, S Penny, R Ruddock.

Replacements: S Cronin, P Dooley, V Abdaladze, M Deegan, W Connors, N McCarthy, H Byrne, T O’Brien.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor - captain, S Carter; G Jones, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: T Stewart, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, M Kearney, M Rea, N Doak, A Curtis, R Lyttle.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).