Bulls star Elrigh Louw: ‘Highly-rated’ Munster are not unbeatable

Bulls loose forward Elrigh Louw has described Munster as a "classy" but not unbeatable side ahead of Saturday's clash in Pretoria.

As the United Rugby Championship swings back into action this weekend after a month-long break from competition, plenty of attention will centre on the four matches to be played in South Africa.

After the first block of fixtures, all four South African sides managed just a solitary win from their respective tours to the northern hemisphere at the start of the season. The Bulls’ only victory came against Cardiff in round three, while Munster produced a solid start to the URC, putting together a four-game winning run before they came unstuck 18-10 against the Ospreys.

However, it hasn’t escaped the attention of the Bulls that Munster also found themselves trailing 15-0 against the Stormers in early October before launching a rousing comeback in the second half.

Speaking to local media this week, Louw looked ahead to Saturday’s clash at Loftus, and suggested it would be a fresh start for the South African contingent.

“Looking back at the Stormers’ game against Munster, they really had them under the pump (early on), and if I remember correctly, Munster’s second half comeback came via maul tries and kicks at goal. So I definitely don’t think they are unbeatable. If we focus on our strengths, we should have a good chance (of beating them).

“I do rate Munster very highly,” Louw added. “They are a classy side and with a coaching staff like they have you can never underestimate them. I think they will bring a good kicking game and they’re excellent at the breakdown. But we have our own plans, and know what we need to bring, which is really where our focus is.”

The 22-year-old Louw — who is capable of slotting in at blindside flank or No 8 — is regarded as one of the most promising young players in South African rugby, and has been widely touted as a future Springbok.

“I’m feeling in really good shape,” the youngster commented after a Bulls practice session. “We’ve been working hard on our individual skills and really sharpening up over the last couple of weeks since we’ve returned to training. I think it will also be a big help that we know what’s coming after facing teams from the north earlier this year.

"Although things didn’t go according to plan (results wise), that’s how you learn, and we gained a lot of experience on that tour.”

The Bulls have been unbeaten at home since February 2020, but have not faced any overseas opposition at Loftus since then after the Covid-19 pandemic effectively dismantled the long-running Super Rugby tournament.

Munster coach Johann van Graan, who spent several years coaching at the Bulls, is the perfect man to prepare his team for an onslaught at Loftus on Saturday, before they then head to Johannesburg to face the Lions.

“When we look at the bigger picture, we know the URC is going to be really competitive, so we can’t afford to just let two games slip,” Van Graan reiterated. “We have come here to win, although we say that with respect because we know it’s going to be really tough to beat the Bulls and Lions on the highveld. If you just look at the best days of Super Rugby, even when the top New Zealand and Australian teams came to these two venues, it was never easy for them to get the wins.”