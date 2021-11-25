Romain Poite to take charge of Munster's opening Champions Cup game

The referees have been confirmed for the first two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup with Munster running into familiar faces in the European competition.
Romain Poite will take charge as Johann van Graan's side travel to Premiership side Wasps on December 12 while England's Matthew Carley will see Thomond Park on a Champions Cup night when he's in charge of the provinces clash with Castres the following Saturday.
Georgia's Nika Amashukeli will make his Champions Cup debut when he's in the middle for the opening round match between Castres and the Jerry Flannery coached Harlequins.
Leinster also have a French ref in the shape of Pierre Brosset for their opening match while Ulster's trip to Clermont will be overseen by Wayne Barnes with his compatriot Luke Pearse in Galway for Connacht's Sunday lunchtime clash with Stade Francais.
There were also appointments for Irish referees: Frank Murphy will be on Challenge Cup duty in round 1 before taking charge of the Champions Cup tie between Sale and Clermont on December 18 and Andrew Brace, meanwhile, got two appointments (Bordeaux-Begles v Leicester Tigers and Stade Francais v Bristol).
In the Challenge Cup, Ireland's Chris Busby, who joined the IRFU Referee High Performance Panel in the summer, will officiate the round 1 match between Zebre and Biarritz before being the man in the middle when Saracens travel to Pau the following weekend.
Northampton Saints v Racing 92 at 8pm. Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).
Cardiff Rugby v Toulouse at 1pm. Referee: Karl Dickson (England).
Leinster v Bath at 3.15pm. Referee: Pierre Brosset (France).
Bordeaux-Begles v Leicester Tigers at 4.15pm. Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).
Bristol v Scarlets at 5.30pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).
Clermont v Ulster at 6.30pm. Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).
Exeter v Montpellier at 8pm. Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).
Connact v Stade Francais at 1pm. Referee: Luke Pearse (England).
Ospreys v Sale at 1pm. Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).
La Rochelle v Glasgow at 4.15pm. Referee: Matthew Carley (England).
Wasps v Munster at 3.15pm. Referee: Romain Poite (France).
Castres v Harlequins at 6.30pm. Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).
Montpellier v Leinster at 9pm (local time). Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).
Ulster v Northampton at 8pm. Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).
Harlequins v Cardiff at 1pm. Referee: Tual Trainini (France).
Bath v La Rochelle at 1pm. Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).
Sale v Clermont at 3.15pm. Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland).
Racing v Ospreys at 6.30 (local time). Referee: Luke Pearce (England).
Glasgow v Exeter at 5.30pm. Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).
Munster v Castres at 8pm. Referee: Matthew Carley (England).
Scarlets v Bordeaux-Begles at 1pm. Referee: Christophe Ridley (England).
Leicester v Connacht at 1pm. Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France).
Toulouse v Wasps at 4.15 (local time). Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).
Stade Francais v Bristol at 6.30 (local time). Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).