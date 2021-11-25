Tadhg Furlong inks new IRFU contract

Ireland and Leinster tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong has inked a three year IRFU contract.

The new deal will run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Furlong recently won his 50th cap for Ireland against Japan during the Autumn Nations Series where he also started the games against New Zealand and Argentina.

The Wexford native started all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks during the summer. He has started the last six consecutive Lions tests across the two tours of New Zealand (2017) and South Africa (2021).

He made his Ireland debut as a 22 year old in a Rugby World Cup 2015 warm-up fixture against Wales at the Aviva Stadium and to date has played six Rugby World Cup fixtures across RWC15 and RWC19.

Tadhg has made 116 appearances for Leinster, winning a Heineken Cup in 2018 along with four PRO rugby titles.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Tadhg has again illustrated his pedigree as one of the best tightheads in world rugby. His performances for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions in the past year have been top drawer and we are delighted that he has extended his contract to the end of the 2024/25 season."

Tadhg Furlong, commented, "November was a really positive block for the Ireland squad and it was great to have supporters back in the stadium. Ireland and Leinster have started the season well and both squads will be aiming for silverware again this season."